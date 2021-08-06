Oklahoma's 2023 recruiting class continues to impress.
4-star tight end announced his commitment to the Sooners via Twitter Friday, marking the third prospect the Sooners have landed for the 2023 class.
The 6'3 tight end from Bixby is the 2nd ranked tight end in the class and the No. 1 recruit from Oklahoma, per 247Sports. Hasz is ranked as the 55th overall recruit in 2023.
AGTG. STAYING HOME. BOOMER SOONER. HORNS DOWN. #OUDNA🧬❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/3T39OoCdp0— Luke Hasz (@LukeHasz5) August 6, 2021
Bixby helped lead Bixby to the 6A-II state championship last season, recording 32 catches for 702 yards and nine touchdowns in his sophomore season.
Hasz also received offers from Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, Texas and Oklahoma State.
Hasz joins 5-star quarterback Malachi Nelson and 4-star running back Treyaun Webb in the Oklahoma's 2023 class. The class currently ranks No. 1 in the country.