Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley, center, talks with quarterbacks Caleb Williams (13) and Spencer Rattler (7) during the NCAA college football team's spring game Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Oklahoma's 2023 recruiting class continues to impress.

4-star tight end announced his commitment to the Sooners via Twitter Friday, marking the third prospect the Sooners have landed for the 2023 class.

The 6'3 tight end from Bixby is the 2nd ranked tight end in the class and the No. 1 recruit from Oklahoma, per 247Sports. Hasz is ranked as the 55th overall recruit in 2023.

Bixby helped lead Bixby to the 6A-II state championship last season, recording 32 catches for 702 yards and nine touchdowns in his sophomore season.

Hasz also received offers from Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, Texas and Oklahoma State.

Hasz joins 5-star quarterback Malachi Nelson and 4-star running back Treyaun Webb in the Oklahoma's 2023 class. The class currently ranks No. 1 in the country.

