Oklahoma’s defensive line is about to get a boost from its in-state rival.
Oklahoma State defensive end Trace Ford announced on Twitter Wednesday that he has decided to transfer to Oklahoma. Ford was ranked fifth in the state the 2019 recruiting class by 247Sports out of Edmond Santa Fe and is a two-time All-Big 12 honorable mention.
Oklahoma kid 🚶🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/HaTlNo973s— Trace Ford (@traceford12) December 28, 2022
An injury forced Ford to redshirt in 2021 after totaling 59 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and 11.5 sacks in 32 games. Ford’s freshman season included 29 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble and an interception, and was good enough to earn votes for the 2019 Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year Award.
