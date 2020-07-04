Oklahoma's defense earned a huge commitment on Saturday.
Latrell McCutchin, a four-star defensive back from Austin, Texas, verbally committed to the Sooners.
McCutchin was once committed to Alabama but withdrew his Crimson Tide verbal on March 1 — the same day he took an unofficial visit to OU.
McCutchin, who's listed at 6-foot-1 and 176 pounds, is the No. 124-ranked prospect in the 2021 recruiting class and ranks No. 11 among cornerbacks.
McCutchin chose from a top-eight list of OU, Alabama, Ohio State, Southern California, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Florida State and Virginia Tech.
He's the Sooners' second defensive back commitment, joining three-star safety Jordan Mukes of Choctaw.
Note: All recruiting rankings based on the 247Sports composite.
