Michael Turk was the only Oklahoma player named to the All-Big 12 preseason teams back in July.
When the All-Big 12 teams were announced Wednesday, Turk again made the cut. But this time, he was joined by five of his teammates.
Wide receiver Marvin Mims and offensive lineman Anton Harrison were named to the All-Big 12 first team alongside Turk. Running back Eric Gray, tight end Brayden Willis and defensive end Ethan Downs were named to the second team.
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year, the fifth Sooner to earn the award alongside Jalen Hurts, Dede Westbrook, Adrian Peterson and Josh Heupel.
It’s the first career first-team appearance for Mims, who finished the regular season with career-highs in receptions (52) and yards (1,006). He ranks second in the Big 12 in receiving yards, receiving touchdowns (6) and yards per reception (19.4).
Harrison started all 12 games for the Sooners on the offensive line and has started 24 games since last season.
Eric Gray’s regular season was the best of his career. He rushed for 1,364 yards, the ninth-most in OU single-season history, and 11 touchdowns on 6.4 yards per carry, which ranks 13th nationally. The senior running back recorded eight games of 100 yards or more, including his 162-yard performance in the Sooners’ regular-season finale at Texas Tech.
It was also a career-best regular season for Willis, who led the team in receiving touchdowns (7), finished third in receptions (35) and second in receiving yards (456).
Gabriel, who was also the preseason newcomer of the year, recorded 2,925 passing yards for 24 touchdowns during the regular season. The redshirt junior ranks second in the Big 12 in total offense (293.2 yards per game), passing efficiency (154.2) and yards per completion (13.2).
Downs leads the team in tackles for loss (12.5), quarterback hurries (9) and is tied for the lead in sacks (4.5).
Turk ranks third nationally in punting average (46.7) and has 20 punts of at least 50 yards this season.
The Sooners on the honorable mention list, including defensive backs Billy Bowman, Justin Broiles and C.J. Coldon, Gabriel, offensive linemen Chris Murray and Andrew Raym, and linebackers Danny Stutsman, David Ugwoegbu and DaShaun White.
TCU leads the conference in total selections with 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.