ARLINGTON, Texas — A night Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said he will never forget, his players paid homage to the program’s past.
From putting on a defensive showcase against a team from a conference famous for it, to finding their rhythm offensively and then reciting the words spoken by Sooners before them, OU rocked Florida 55-20 in the Cotton Bowl Classic.
They celebrated with a rendition of former Sooner receiver Malcolm Kelly’s iconic freestyle, which the alumnus delivered after OU beat Nebraska for the 2006 Big 12 championship.
Kelly’s locker-room rap has stood the test of time, bonding OU’s players, who belted the words, line for line, as they gathered on the champions’ stage at AT&T Stadium and sang into the microphones set on the field.
“We know what that freestyle holds, that’s something that we see on social media all the time,” OU defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas said. “For us to reenact that moment after we won a big game, it was special to us. It’s a brotherhood for us. It’s our team’s National Anthem.”
As the sixth-ranked Sooners retreated to their locker room, following a dominant performance against the seventh-ranked Gators, redshirt freshman cornerback Woodi Washington went to his Instagram account to share the moment live with his followers as he and his teammates partied into Wednesday night.
“We came together at the beginning of the year,” Washington said. “We knew what goal we had set up for ourselves. Just to come out here and have another opportunity to do what we love is just an exciting moment.”
OU earned every bit of its celebration.
The Sooners started their 2020 campaign with back-to-back losses to Kansas State and Iowa State before running the table to a Big 12 title and earning a Cotton Bowl berth.
The Sooner players were told they weren’t on the level of the Gators, Florida linebacker James Houston IV quipped a week before the contest during a Zoom media session.
“Oklahoma is a good match-up but they’re not on our level,” Houston said. “They’re not SEC. They’re not the Florida Gators.”
What followed a week later was OU racing to a 17-3 lead after one period, a 31-13 advantage at halftime and hanging 50-plus on the Gators midway through the fourth.
OU quarterback Spencer Rattler assisted the blowout with 247 yards passing, three toucdown passes and a rushing touchdown. Rhamondre Stevenson added 186 rushing yards, Marcus Major another 110 and Seth McGowan contributed 73 — all on one run.
The Sooner defense didn’t allow Heisman Trophy finalist Kyle Trask and the Gators, who were without their top-four pass catchers, to make it a shootout. Trask had three interceptions by the end of the first frame and the Gators’ final touchdown came with just over three minutes left with the game all but over.
The Sooners further showed their appreciation for teams before them with a defensive effort on par with the last time OU won in the Cotton Bowl Classic. The Sooners beat Arkansas 10-3 in 2001, which with inflation comes about to a 55-20 victory against a prolific Florida offense.
Florida coach Dan Mullen downplayed the loss.
“The last game the 2020 team played was 11 days ago,” he said.
But for the Sooners, Wednesday’s win will leave a mark on the program.
“It’s very meaningful to us with the way the year has gone for everybody to be able to look at the tough things and not see obstacles but see opportunities,” Riley said. “It’s been our mindset, and I really commend our players and our staff. Because we felt that way the entire year and really closed so strong. Really fun to be able to win the Big 12 championship 10 days ago and come back and play like we did here tonight. It’s very special.”
Back to paying homage to the past, the Sooner offense played its best game, racking up 684 yards. The only other opponent OU put up more than 600 yards against was Sept. 12 against Missouri State.
OU’s defense might have played its best as well. But the unit feels it has plenty more to offer in the seasons to follow.
“One game against Florida does not change the narrative of what we have going on and brewing here in Norman but we are here to play defensive football,” OU linebacker Brian Asamoah said. “You guys see that and now it’s time for the whole world to take notice as well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.