Editor’s Note: This is the tenth installment in a series looking at Oklahoma’s schedule for the 2022-2023 season. The Transcript will rank all games by evaluating their significance, difficulty and entertainment value. This article previews Texas, which is ranked No. 3 in the series.
Texas is coming off a season it likely wants to forget in its first year under head coach Steve Sarkisian.
After an optimistic start to the Sarkisian era, a mid-season collapse left Texas out of the bowl season for the first time since 2016.
The Longhorns opened the season with a win over a Louisiana team that finished the season 13-1 and 16th in the final AP Poll, but the following week Texas travelled to Fayetteville, Ark. for a meeting with the Razorbacks and were downed 40-21.
After picking up wins over Rice, Texas Tech and TCU, the Longhorns suffered their second loss of the season when Oklahoma's Kennedy Brooks scored on a 33-yard run in the closing seconds of the Red River Rivalry.
"I didn't think I did a great job a year ago of developing the team and the quality of team and the bond on our team as well as I would have liked," Sarkisian said during Big 12 media days in July. "Granted, we had some difficult circumstances with not having a facility done yet and being kind of in temporary housing, to just not making a great connection, to ultimately not identifying the leadership in a really good way."
The game was just another disappointing loss in a frustrating start to Sarkisian’s tenure, but the Longhorns’ struggles were only just beginning.
Including the loss to Oklahoma, Texas dropped six-straight games to Oklahoma State (32-24), Baylor (31-24), Iowa State (30-7), Kansas (57-56 OT) and West Virginia (31-23). After winning four of its first five games, Texas went 1-6 over their next seven games to miss out on bowl eligibility.
Coming into this season, the pressure is real on Sarkisian and the Longhorns to win. Look no further than the Oct. 8 meeting against Oklahoma.
It's a big game for both teams. For the Sooners, it's a chance to score the first win over Texas in the Brent Venables' era. For the Longhorns, a win against their biggest rival would give them huge momentum for the remainder of the year.
The two teams will continue to meet once they both move to the Southeastern Conference. For now, here's a look at one of their final meetings as members of the Big 12 and what to expect from the Longhorns.
Quick facts:
• When and where: Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Kickoff time TBD.
Last season:
• Offense: 35.3 points scored per game.
• Defense: 31.1 points allowed per game.
Season series:
Texas holds a 62-50-5 advantage in the all-time series. The Sooners have had more success in recent years, though, winning four straight in the series and six of the last seven. One of those six wins includes a 39-27 win in the 2018 Big 12 Championship game.
Overview:
The Longhorns will be looking to put the distractions from last season behind them in Sarkisian’s second season.
All-conference running back Bijan Robinson is returning for his junior season. The 6-0, 222-pound back missed the final two games of the season due to a dislocated elbow but still managed to rush for 1,127 yards with 11 touchdowns.
Robinson rushed for 137 yards on 20 carries and a touchdown against the Sooners last season. Then-starting quarterback Casey Thompson also played a big role in building an early lead in the game with three first quarter touchdown passes.
Thompson transferred to Nebraskas during the offseason, but wide receiver Xavier Worthy is still with the program and will give the next quarterback a dangerous outside threat. Worthy caught 12 touchdown passes last season as a freshman and had 981 yards receiving on 62 catches.
After a quarterback battle this offseason, Quinn Ewers was named the starting quarterback for the Longhorns’ opener. Ewers, a redshirt freshman, won the job over sophomore Houston Card, who played in eight games last season while rotating with Thompson.
Summary:
Much like their rivals north of the Red River, Texas enters the season hoping for a sign that its new head coach is taking the program in a positive direction. A lot more will be known about the Longhorns after Week 2, when they host SEC powerhouse Alabama.
If the Longhorns can be competitive in that game and avoid stringing losses together like last season, they should enter their annual matchup with Oklahoma with extra motivation to put an end to the Sooners' winning streak. The Sooners should still be favored, though the Longhorns will be looking to avenge their loss from last season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.