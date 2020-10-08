OU’s myriad missed tackles in its setback to Iowa State frustrated linebacker DaShaun White, as they likely did every Sooner player and coach.
The Cyclones netted 417 total yards of offense, en route to a 37-30 victory over the Sooners last Saturday in Ames.
Tackling wasn’t a major problem for OU during fall camp, White said. It certainly seemed that way against Missouri State, the Football Championship Subdivision program that OU blanked 48-0 on Sept. 12.
But against Big 12 competition, the Sooners have lacked consistency on defense and it’s resulted in two head-scratching losses to Kansas State and Iowa State, neither of which boast high-powered offenses. The Wildcats rank fifth and the Cyclones eighth in scoring among Big 12 schools.
The Big 12’s most productive offense now awaits the Sooners at 11 a.m. Saturday in Dallas. The chance to get back on track against the Longhorns, though, encourages White.
“We’re excited for the opportunity to right our wrongs,” White said. “We’re still very confident in who we are as a defense and feel like this is the perfect opportunity to flip the script.”
OU’s defensive efforts haven’t been all bad.
The Sooners feel good about the way they’ve stopped the run, said OU linebacker Nik Bonitto. The Sooners are allowing 81.7 rushing yards per game, which is first in the Big 12. Strip the Missouri State game from OU’s records, and the Sooners are still surrendering a respectable 100.5 rushing yards each outing, which would be third in the conference.
The Sooner passing defense, however, ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 232.3 yards allowed per game. Take Missouri State's 81 passing yards out of the equation and the Sooners go down to eighth in the league.
Perhaps OU’s struggles can be traced to its high priority on turnovers and making big plays.
“If you're too aggressive, like we were many times against Iowa State, a good player is gonna make you miss,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said. “We've gotta be a little bit more patient and trust our fundamentals more.”
His linebacker, White, agreed. Or at least, has been listening to his coach.
“We gotta bring our A-game, get ready to wrap up,” he said. “Not every shot’s going to be a kill shot. That sort of stuff. Just ready to play smart.”
While OU’s defense has seemed reckless at times, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch still plans to emphasize turnovers to his players.
OU’s only recorded two takeaways this season — Delarrin Turner-Yell’s interception against Missouri State and Isaiah Thomas’ forced fumble at Iowa State. It might have had more against the Cyclones; in particular, Pat Fields had three pass breakups that could have went for picks.
“It’s something we’ve got to get more of, specifically from the takeaway side of things,” Grinch said. “And we’ve got to make sure that the first guy to make contact does a great job securing the ball carrier. That never changes. That’s the only way we’ve ever coached it.”
