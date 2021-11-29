Oklahoma is looking for a new football coach.
It’s a position the university hasn’t been in since 1998, when Bob Stoops was hired to replace John Blake. When Stoops retired in 2017, Lincoln Riley was immediately promoted to replace him.
But Riley is gone, and he was introduced as USC’s new coach during a press conference in Los Angeles on Monday. Just a couple hours earlier, the Sooners held their own press conference.
OU athletic director Joe Castligione, president Joseph Harroz and interim head coach Bob Stoops addressed the media and answered questions regarding their coaching search.
The short-term problem of who will coach the Sooners over the coming weeks is solved with Stoops on board. But the administration is looking for a long-term fit.
“The type of coaching we’re looking for is the type of coach like coach Stoops or Lincoln Riley,” Castligione said. “That’s the kind of coaches we hire in our program. They really possess the competency, the confidence and the character, the ability to develop the chemistry in the program and have the clear vision for how they’re to put this program in position to possibly compete for championships.
“... We understand that we’ve got a moment in time we have to seize and be able to find the next coach. And we do desire people that want to be here, because they’re successful. And we want to find the coaches that believe and have that drive and passion and confidence in themselves.”
As far as a timeline, the administration would prefer to find a candidate as quickly as possible. But Castligione said they’ll take as long as necessary to find the right coach.
“We’re moving as quickly as possible,” Castligione said. “We understand the dynamics of it, and we’re using every means possible to be thorough. We understand the most important thing is find the right and great head coach. We’ll move at the appropriate speed.”
No specific candidates have been mentioned, though the Sooners have been linked to Brent Venables, former OU and current Clemson defensive coordinator, by multiple outlets.
Caslitigone said he has some candidates already in mind.
“I’ve already engaged in the process to review those people that I had identified,” Castligione said. “Some times in the process, you go along and some other candidates may present themselves that you may not have thought had been possible.
“... I can tell you the response has been remarkable. People are reaching out that some people would never believe would have interest in it.”
Castligione will lead the coaching search, with Harroz providing input and assistance. Stoops said that won’t be one of his responsibilities as interim coach, but said he’ll provide input if asked.
“This is a great job, and [Castligione’s] going to have his share of candidates,” Stoops said. “If he wants to run some by me, obviously I’ve got feelings or I maybe know some things other people don’t know about guys. You might stay away from this guy or this guy. I think you can’t go wrong.
“So I might have some basic comments like that that I can contribute with, but Joe [Castiglione] will be the one, like always, that has decided.”
Another factor is the Sooners’ impending move to the SEC, which will happen by 2025 at the latest.
“I certainly want to talk to people that are excited about it,” Castligione said. “And if you’re not, then no need to apply. But we’re excited.”
Ultimately, Stoops expressed confidence that the Sooners will find a great coach.
“It’s an easy sale,” Stoops said. “You sell the university. You sell the leadership that’s in front of you. You sell the history of success, not just in the last 23 years but decades of success. It’s going to continue to happen. We’ve got great leadership, great facilities, a great university to recruit to academically.
“All of it together it’s still here. and this job with all of the pluses of it is going to attract a top, great coach. Give it time and I think everybody will be pleased with it.”