If Oklahoma’s loss to Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl was a glimpse into the future of the Sooners’ running back room, there’s plenty of reason to be optimistic.
Despite entering the game without one of their top offensive weapons in Eric Gray, the Sooners rushed for over 250 on a season-high 60 carries. With Gray sitting the game out to prepare for the NFL Draft, Oklahoma’s rushing attack leaned on a pair of freshman to carry the bulk of the load.
Jovantae Barnes, a consensus four-star recruit, took over as the starting running back and broke out for 108 yards on the ground on 27 carries. He even got loose for a 12-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to tie the game.
Fellow freshman Gavin Sawchuck had made just two appearances last season before carrying the ball 15 times for 100 yards and a touchdown against the Seminoles.
There remains uncertainty about how the Sooners will approach the running back room moving forward, but last season’s finale proved that the group has talent.
“I’m looking for a starter,” OU running back coach Demarco Murray said. “That’s why we’re able to have the depth that we have here. Just speaking on those two guys, they’ve always had a terrific mindset. They’ve always had a great working habit.”
That seems to suggest that the Sooners want a primary ball carrier, like they’ve had the past few seasons with Gray.
Redshirt senior Marcus Major has been a four-year contributor for the Sooners and could move up into that starting role this season if he can stay healthy. Junior Tawee Walker got just 18 carries last season, but could see a bigger role this year too.
Meanwhile, Barnes has been dealing with injuries of his own.
The sophomore running back underwent surgery earlier this spring, according to head coach Brent Venables.
“He’s good. He had a little surgery. Just something from high school that just bothered him,” Venables said. “He was fighting through it his first year or so here. Just thought this was a good time to clean that up. We practiced him the first few practices and wanted to get him a jumpstart on the summer from a healing standpoint.”
The Sooners’ young talent at running back now extends beyond Barnes and Sawchuck.
Kalib Hicks was ranked as the No. 8 running back in last year’s recruiting class by Rivals. Daylan Smothers was ranked No. 12 in the same class.
“He’s done really good,” Venables said about Hicks. “catches the ball well, he’s fearless, runs behind his pads, does a great job in blitz protection and again, learning and whatnot, but he plays fast and he plays with really good instincts, good pace to him behind the line and I know DeMarco is really excited about him.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.