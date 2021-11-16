After the loss last Saturday to Baylor, Oklahoma is in unfamiliar territory.
The Sooners’ 27-14 loss in Waco marks the first time they’ve lost in November since 2014, and the first November loss under coach Lincoln Riley.
Most seasons, the Sooners have suffered a loss early in the year before rebounding with wins over good teams in the second half of the season.
But for Riley, the timing of this loss won’t be any different than previous years.
“I think the constant thing for us has always been coming out of [a loss] not with that ‘poor me’ attitude, [but] with a hunger to get better,” Riley said during his media availability Tuesday. “When you don’t win a game... you can’t ignore it. You can’t just bypass it and go to the next one. You’ve got to own it. and we will. We’ll own every part of the things that we didn’t do well. You’ve got to learn from it.”
There’s a few things the Sooners can learn from last week’s loss, particularly offensively.
The Sooners’ offense started the game slow, scoring just seven points in the first quarter and totaling 131 yards. It was reminiscent of the Sooners’ games against West Virginia and Kansas, where they totaled seven and zero points in the first half, respectively.
“We’ve looked at [that issue]. I don’t know that I can summarize it with one thing,” Riley said. “I don’t know that it’s necessarily just been one issue. I think there’s been kind of two constants throughout those games. Typically we haven’t played consistently enough. and then we’ve been in a lot of low-possession games. It’s not like we’re getting seven or eight possessions in a half.
“Those opportunities become so important. I know I sound like a broken record, but that’s kind of the way the year has gone. We’ve had our opportunities.”
Defensively, the Sooners were able to limit the Baylor offense until the fourth quarter. Baylor running back Abram Smith gave the Bears’ a huge momentum swing with a 75-yard run to start the fourth quarter, and the Sooners never fully recovered.
OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said the loss will be a good test of the Sooners’ ability to stay focused on the rest of the season.
“You have a tendency to kind of hang onto some of the things after a win,” Grinch said. “In some ways, that’s a positive. You circle it, get the outcome, so you don’t worry about the feelings for the guys. You have individual plays and individual outcomes on drives – you focus on those things. But then on a loss, you really have to flip these things fast because you can go down a dark path as a player and as coaches.
“... [You] try not to go to the extremes when you don’t get the outcome you want. It’s been 14 months since we’ve been in this situation. Those type of feelings after a loss come back to you real quick.”
The Sooners don’t have much of a chance to reflect on the loss. They’ll play their final home game of the season against Iowa State on Saturday and need a win to stay ahead in the Big 12 standings.
• No quarterback controversy: Riley inserted Spencer Rattler into the game for two second-half possessions at quarterback before returning to Caleb Williams for the team’s final possession.
Despite the brief switch, Riley said Williams will be the starter against Iowa State.
Riley also said Williams is fully participating in practice this week despite his hand being stepped on during the second quarter last week.
• LSU rumors: There’s been speculation that Riley has interest in filling the head coaching vacancy in Baton Rouge.
When asked about it, Riley reaffirmed his commitment to OU.
“I coach the University of Oklahoma football team,” Riley said. “You guys know how I feel about this place and this program. We’ve all been down this road many times before. You guys know where I stand on that and that hasn’t changed.”
Last week, LSU announced that Ed Orgeron would not return as head coach next season.
• Sooners drop to No. 13 in latest CFP rankings: Despite last week’s 27-14 loss to Baylor, Oklahoma didn’t fall far in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings.
The Sooners landed at No. 13 when the rankings were announced Tuesday, just five spots lower than where they were before Saturday’s loss.
Oklahoma State landed at No. 9 and is now the highest-ranked Big 12 team in the CFP poll. Baylor jumped up to No. 11. No other Big 12 team is ranked.
Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State landed in the top four spots, respectively.
• Bedlam kickoff time announced: The Sooners will conclude their regular season with a primetime kickoff.
The Big 12 announced Monday that the Sooners game in Stillwater on Saturday, Nov. 27 will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. on ABC.