Despite finishing the regular season with a 6-6 record, things are looking pretty good for Oklahoma.
The Sooners’ 2023 recruiting class mostly remains intact, which is significant with the early signing period beginning on Dec. 21. OU’s class has continued to hold strong, ranking fifth nationally, per Rivals.
The Sooners could improve on that ranking if they manage to nab a few more players via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
The Sooners currently have 23 high school recruits and three transfer portal players committed to the class.
With the initial frenzy in the portal now dissipating, and only one more week before the Sooners can sign new players, the team has a few final chances to bolster their roster heading into the offseason.
Here’s a look at the latest recruiting and transfer portal news for the Sooners, and areas where they can still improve:
Sooners land McCullough brothers
The Sooners essentially got two highly-coveted prospects in one move Monday, and they boosted their defense in the process.
Brothers Dasan and Daeh McCullough both announced their commitment to the Sooners’ 2023 class in separate Twitter posts. Both commitments came after the brothers visited the campus on a recruiting trip over the weekend.
Dasan McCullough, an outside linebacker, is coming to the Sooners via the transfer portal. The former four-star recruit played one season at Indiana, recording 49 tackles — 6.5 for a loss — and four sacks.
Daeh McCullough is a 2023 four-star defensive back that had been committed to Cincinnati since June 4.
The brothers are huge additions for the Sooners, and they could help bring much-needed depth next season at linebacker and defensive back.
Theo Wease commits to Missouri
The former OU receiver has found a new home after entering the transfer portal last week.
Wease announced Sunday via Twitter that he was committing to the Tigers, delivering a small blow to the Sooners’ receiving corps next season. Wease caught 19 passes for 378 yards and four touchdowns for the Sooners this season.
Wease is one of 17 Sooners to enter the portal, but he’s the only one that's officially found a new school.
The Sooners have also managed to add three productive players via the transfer portal. That includes tight end Auston Stogner, who’s returning to the Sooners after one season with South Carolina, and defensive lineman Jacob Lacey, who recorded two tackles for loss and two sacks in four games with the Fighting Irish this season.
Needs, targets with one week remaining
The Sooners have been aggressive targeting wide receivers in the portal.
The Sooners have offered scholarships to at least five pass catchers, including former three-star recruits RaRa Thomas (Auburn) and Dorian Singer (Arizona).
With Wease gone, the Sooners’ wide receiver room has question marks entering next season. Recent reports, including one from 247Sports' Parker Thune, indicate that Marvin Mims could return for his senior year, but Mims hasn’t officially announced anything as of Tuesday.
Outside of Drake Stoops and Jalil Farooq, the Sooners’ receiver room is full of players that lack experience or didn’t see the field much this season.
While the team could use improvements at every position, the offensive and defensive line remain top priorities. The Sooners are set to lose both Anton Harrison and Wanya Morris on the offensive line, while defensive lineman Jalen Redmond is also projected to depart.
As of Tuesday, the Sooners have seven linemen in their ‘23 class, but it wouldn’t hurt to snag another lineman or two with experience in the portal.
On the defensive line front, the Sooners are hoping to stay in the mix for five-star recruit David Hicks. The Sooners were considered the favorite for the Katy, Texas native before he committed to Texas A&M back in September.
However, Hicks went on an official visit with the Sooners in November, which included attending the Bedlam win over Oklahoma State. A few outlets, including 247Sports, still give the Sooners a chance to land Hicks later this month.
