ORLANDO, Fla. — Brent Venables is hoping his team remains focused.
A win against Florida State in Thursday's Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium would finish the Sooners’ year with a winning record and help them avoid becoming the first OU team since 1998 to finish with a losing season. It's a tough task for an OU team that enters the game as a 10-point underdog to the 13th-ranked Seminoles.
But for Venables, it’s another opportunity to set the standard at OU, and the team has to be concentrated on the task at hand.
“If we are 6-6 or we are 11-1, the game is every bit as important,” Venables said during his media availability Wednesday. “You don't prepare any different. You don't look at it any different. You don't invest any different.
“I don't want our program and players to play to a record, to a bowl venue, to an opponent, to a scoreboard, to home or to away, whether it's a playoff or it's not a playoff, [or think] this is a meaningless game and all that. The locker room doesn't ever look at it that way, or at least the locker room we are trying to build for the long haul. Something that has longevity and sustainability.”
Either way, a win against Florida State would be a great way for the Sooners to end the season.
The Seminoles ended the regular season with momentum after reeling off five-straight wins. Their offense particularly came alive during that stretch, scoring 38 or more in each game.
The Seminoles’ offense will be one of the biggest tests for the Sooners’ defense. They’ll be particularly challenged by dual-threat quarterback Jordan Travis, who’s scored 29 total touchdowns this season.
“He is probably the most talented on his feet that we have seen, being able to run sideline-to-sideline and get the ball to where he needs to be,” OU defensive end Ethan Downs said Monday. “He has a great ball, as well. He can throw short. He can throw deep. He has great run reads. He is super talented, one of the top quarterbacks in the nation and it is a great challenge for us and the D-Line to test our skills even more to get better.”
The Seminoles’ defense may be just as big of a challenge. They rank in the top 20 in scoring defense and held their opponents to 17 points or fewer in four of their final games.
However, OU receiver Marvin Mims is confident the Sooners’ offense will have success. But he’s more concerned with how the Sooners finish the season.
“Not even thinking about [a potentially] losing season, but how we are going to finish off as a team,” Mims said. “This year has not gone the way we wanted it to, but at the end of the day, we still have one more game to be able to set the record straight and go out and play against a really good football team. So, looking forward to it.”
Tthe Sooners have a chance to score a significant win against a talented team. And despite a disappointing regular season, Downs is looking for the team to respond and lay the foundation for next season.
“Coach Venables will tell us that a season is like a roller coaster,” Downs said. “...You can't jump off the roller coaster. You can't give up. We are telling a story with this season. It really feels like life: You get punched, you get knocked down, you get right back up. Sometimes you are on a high, and a lot of times you are on a low.
“We are trying to show our perseverance and what we are made of. We are trying to show our heart by getting back up and fighting. Even when it doesn't look like we've had such a great past, we are trying to give people home for the future.”
