STILLWATER — In a game full of missed opportunities for Oklahoma, it suddenly seemed like the Sooners would seize their final chance.
Trailing by four points with 54 seconds remaining in the game, Caleb Williams scrambled for a 56-yard gain to set the Sooners’ offense up at the OSU 24-yard line. But with no timeouts, the Sooners were forced to throw.
Williams threw three straight incompletions, setting up a pivotal fourth-and-11. But Williams was sacked by the Oklahoma State defense, sealing the Cowboys 37-33 victory Saturday.
Unfortunately for the Sooners, the loss didn’t just snap a six-game winning streak against the Cowboys. It also means the Sooners won’t compete for the Big 12 title next week, ending their streak of consecutive conference championships at six.
“We’ve had a chance to win this league six years in a row; we’re not gonna have a chance to do that this year and that’s a gut punch, man,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said. “I hate it for our players. They fought [hard] tonight.
“We had our chances. I give Oklahoma State credit. They played well. They’re a good football team, a very experienced football team. They did a nice job.”
The Sooners’ offense, which had struggled in recent weeks, was a key part of their success in the first half.
Caleb Williams appeared confident and poised, completing 14-of-21 passes for 204 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. His biggest play came at the end of the first half, when he found Brayden Willis for a 10-yard touchdown to tie the score at 24-24 before halftime.
But the offensive woes came back in the second half.
The offense had eight possessions but didn’t score a point in the final 30 minutes of play, as the Cowboys’ defense focused on limiting big plays through the air. Williams had just 48 passing yards in the second half.
When asked about the second-half offensive struggles, Riley pointed to penalties and negative plays. The Sooners committed 12 penalties in the game.
“We played pretty clean football in the first half,” Riley said. “We didn’t really have penalties. We didn’t have too many negative yardage plays and we gave ourselves opportunities to get in good position to make plays and we did quite a bit in the first half. Second half, that was probably the biggest thing I saw.”
Despite the offensive struggles, the Sooners took a nine-point lead in the third quarter behind big plays from their defense and special teams. Perrion Winfrey forced a fumble near the goal line that was recovered by OSU in the end zone for a safety, and Justin Broiles scored a touchdown after recovering a muffed punt in the end zone.
But the Cowboys continued to fight back in the game, and they found momentum after quarterback Spencer Sanders kept the ball on an option play for a 37-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter. They took their final lead of the game midway through the fourth quarter, as running back Jaylen Warren scored on a 1-yard run.
OU defensive tackle Isaiah Thomas said OSU’s tempo gave the Sooners’ defense some issues, especially in the fourth quarter.
“It kinda caught us off guard and we weren’t really expecting as much tempo,” Thomas said. “And it was all game. It was consistent in their process and what their game plan was. At the end of the day, it worked out for them. [I] still think we should have pulled it out and won, but the tempo was what I think gave them a little success and the upper hand in this one.”
Next week, the Sooners won’t be taking their usual trip to Arlington for a chance at another Big 12 title. Instead, Oklahoma State and Baylor will battle it out next week to become the new conference champion.
It’s a tough way to fall short, but Riley was proud of the way his team competed until the end.
“I’m just heartbroken for our players, man,” Riley said. “Those guys laid it on the line. They want it more than anybody. I’m proud of the way we fought.”