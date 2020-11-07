When it was over, after Oklahoma had blasted Kansas 62-9, winning its fourth straight conference game after losing its first two, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch was asked about the pressure his unit put on the Jayhawks offense.
“It was, I think, we’ve talked about the disruption up front. I think, in some ways, it’s kind of been a steady build,” he said. “I think, part of it, what happens is, are you OK with just getting there once? And then it kind of becomes, I don’t know, feeding off each other? Maybe then a friendly competition?”
The point Grinch was trying to make in the way only he can make it was, yes, the Sooners put all kinds of pressure on Kansas on Saturday, making it three straight games in which his unit has played very well.
OU did not give up a touchdown until the game’s final play, when Kansas quarterback Will Huggins found Miles Kendrick for a 20-yard score. Because it didn’t matter, no extra point was attempted.
Prior to that drive, OU had allowed just 171 yards of total offense and surrendered only a 32-yard field goal on the final play of the first half, which brought the Jayhawks within 31-3.
Along the way, the Sooners finished with 11 tackles for 75 yards in Kansas losses, nine of which were sacks for 73 yards in losses.
Linebacker Nik Bonitto finished with four tackles, three of them sacks for 21 yards in losses.
“We just played as a whole,” Bonitto said. “I feel like it was a testament to how we practiced this week, or how we’ve been practicing, really. You saw all of it pay off today.”
It was the Sooners’ third straight superior defensive performance.
At TCU, a 33-14 victory, OU allowed only seven points until a Horned Frog touchdown with 3:42 remaining.
At Texas Tech, a 62-28 victory, the Red Raiders landed the first blow, scoring on their first drive, but did not score again until 6:15 remained in the first half after OU had run off 42 straight points.
Against Kansas, even allowing the Jayhawks’ final drive, the Sooners allowed a conference-season low 246 yards.
OU did it with depth, as well.
Beyond Bonitto, Ronnie Perkins, Isaiah Thomas and Marcus Stripling were each credited with 1.5 sacks and Josh Ellison, Brendan Walker and Jordan Kelley were each credited with half a sack.
The Sooners also turned the Jayhawks over, getting a pair of first-quarter interceptions from Tre Brown and Brendan Radley-Hiles, though Radley Hiles happened to fumble his pick away after a 30-yard return.
Kansas went 3 of 19 on third-down conversions.
“When you can be as disruptive in the front as we were tonight,” Grinch said. “it doesn’t get much more ideal than that … [and] it wasn’t just circle one guy who had an impact. That is something that I’m certainly thrilled about.”
It’s not like Grinch is famous for being easily pleased, either.
It’s yet another good sign of the unit’s development in Grinch’s second Sooner season, and just in time for an idle week that precedes Bedlam, in Norman, Nov. 21.
“I’m proud of how the defense played,” Bonitto said. “We just have to do it again.”
