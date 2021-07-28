The Sooners landed several players on the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Outland Trophy watch lists Tuesday.
The watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, given to the nation's top defensive player, included OU linebacker Nik Bonitto, defensive end Isaiah Thomas and defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey. All three players were also named to the preseason All-Big 12 team earlier this month, as the trio have inserted themselves as key defensive players to watch this season.
Binitto was also named to the Butkus Award watch list earlier this week, which is given to the nation's top linebacker.
Winfrey was also named to the Outland Trophy watch list, along with OU guards Marquis Hayes and Tyrese Robinson. The award is given to the nation's top interior lineman on either side of the ball.
The last OU player to win the Bronko Nagurski Trophy was Derrick Strait in 2003, while Jammal Brown last won the Outland Trophy for the Sooners in 2004.