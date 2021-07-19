The Sooners landed a pair of players on both the Maxwell Award and Chuck Bednarik Awards watch lists.
Quarterback Spencer Rattler and wide receiver Marvin Mims were named to the Maxwell Award watch list on Monday. The award is given annually to the most outstanding player in college football by the Maxwell football club.
Sooner linebacker Nik Bonitto and defensive end Isaiah Thomas were named to the Chuck Bednarik Award, given annually to the most outstanding defensive player.
The Sooners were one of six teams to have two players named to both lists.
The announcement continues the preseason hype for Rattler, entering his redshirt sophomore season as a favorite for the Heisman Trophy. Mims' inclusion shouldn't come as a surprise, as he lead the Sooners last season as freshman in receiving yards (610), touchdowns (9) and tied with Theo Wease for the team lead in catches (37).
From the Big 12, Iowa State's Bryce Purdy and Breece Hall, Kansas State's Skylar Thompson and Deuce Vaughn, TCU's Max Duggan, Texas' Bijan Robinson, Texas Tech's Erik Ezukanma and West Virginia's Jarrett Doege and Leddie Brown also made the Maxwell watch list.
Bonitto enters his senior year after recording 19 solo tackles and a team-leading 8.5 sacks last season. Thomas recorded 20 solo tackles, 8 sacks and 1 forced fumble.
Bonitto and Thomas are joined by Baylor's Jalen Pitre and Terrel Bernard, Iowa State's Will McDonald and Mike Rose, Oklahoma State's Malcolm Rodriguez and Kolby Harvell-Peel, TCU's Ochaun Mathis and Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Texas' Keondre Coburn, Texas Tech's Colin Schooler and West Virginia's Dante Stills from the Big 12.
The watch list for the Davey O'Brien Award, given annually to the nation's top quarterback, is expected to be released tomorrow.