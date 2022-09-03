Oklahoma’s offense took over for its second possession of the game inside its own 10-yard line.
Before the Sooners could get rolling again, a false start moved them back even further. Facing a 2nd-and-10 two plays later, the Sooners were whistled for another false start.
Now facing a second and long from their own four-yard line, Eric Gray took the handoff and went 35-yards up the middle of the defense for a first down.
Dillon Gabriel then took the snap and found Marvin Mims deep down the right sideline for a 31-yard completion that put the Sooners deep into UTEP territory. Two plays later, Gabriel found tight end Brayden Willis for an 8-yard touchdown.
The scoring drive was a sign of things to come, as the Sooners used a balance of the run and the pass to down UTEP 45-13 in the season opener on Saturday.
Oklahoma rushed for 259 yards on 38 carries and had 233 yards passing on 23 attempts.
“Being committed to that run game and running the football when they know you’re going to run is a tough thing to handle defensively,” OU coach Brent Venables. “I think imposing your will when you can is a good thing and we did see that.”
The Sooners came out of the gates and scored three touchdowns in their first three possessions of the game. The Sooners first three drives lasted 13 plays and encompassed 223 yards in just 3:05 of game time.
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel, in his first start as a Sooner, completed six straight passes after an early incompletion. Gabriel went on to finish with 233 yards through the air while completing 15-of-23 attempts with three total touchdowns.
Gabriel found Willis again in the second quarter on a play-action pass that left the 6-4, 240-pound tight end wide open in the middle of the field. Willis had just one man to beat after making the catch near the 15-yard line and juked his defender on the way to the end zone.
“He creates versatility,” Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said about Willis. “He’s a versatile player and he’s a guy that we talked about in the locker room. The football Gods will take care of you and they’ll reward you. This guy’s been the same every single day. He works his butt off, he’s prepared like a real pro and for him to go out and to play the way he did today, no surprise, but I’m excited for him.”
Gabriel targeted seven different receivers in the opener and had four players with at least four targets each. Mims led all receivers with 81 yards on three receptions and Theo Wease finished with 37 yards receiving, including a 33-yard catch while tip-toeing down the left sideline.
Wease missed almost all of last season with an injury.
“Theo, he’s been a pro,” Lebby said. “He’s done a great job, he’s been the same guy every single day and he’s a great teammate. To me, at the end of the day, he’s going to get rewarded for that and i feel like he was today. I’m proud of him.”
The Sooners took a 21-3 lead into the second quarter, but the Miners’ offense was able to get the chains moving through their passing game. UTEP ran eight pass plays during an 11-play touchdown drive early in the second quarter.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma’s run defense never allowed a run longer than eight yards and only had nine runs longer than five yards. UTEP finished with 28 rushing yards and picked up 0.9 yards per rush.
The Sooners had 261 yards on the ground for 7.1 yards per carry. Eric Gray led all backs with 16 carries for 102 yards.
Marcus Major ran for 54 yards on seven attempts and found the end zone twice.
“It’s just good to see because we’ve talked about him a ton,” Lebby said about Major. “We talked to the media about him a ton, we talk to everybody about it a bunch, about who is and what he’s done for us. I’m so excited for him to be able to go score two touchdowns in the home opener and get off to a good start.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.