With Oklahoma entering a much-needed bye last week, Brent Venables had an idea.
He wanted his players and coaches to evaluate themselves.
As part of that, Venables passed out self-evaluation forms to the players and had each of them fill one out. It was an opportunity for the players to discuss where they need to improve.
But it wasn’t just about their performance on the field.
“Some of [the form] has to do with football and some of it doesn’t,” Venables said during his media availability on Tuesday. “Some of it is how we do what we do. A lot of it is self evaluation. That was enlightening to me. They’re listening to everything and watching everything that we do, just like when you’re raising kids. How you do it and what you do matters.”
The self-evaluation wasn’t just limited to the forms. Both offensive and defensive players watched film on both sides of the ball to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of each unit.
The coaches participated, too.
“We also took a hard look at ourselves, which we do every week, but an extended self-scout,” OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof said. “[We had a] two-hour self-scout presentation where a group of coaches on our staff were reviewing our defense, what they saw, how they would attack us, things of that nature. You always want to look at yourself and how [other teams see us.] That was really helpful.
“A lot of it is affirmation, things you already know. It’s just a different perspective, different viewpoints.”
For Venables, it was all for the ultimate goal of improvement while helping the players and coaches hold each other accountable.
“[I saw] a lot of inconsistency,” Venables said. “We’ve had our moments of weakness. It’s because of a lot of things. It’s not just one thing. Whether it’s the fundamentals, it’s technique, it’s [being] out of position because we’re trying to do too much, bad play calls, pre-snap penalties, turnovers, not making layups, overthrowing, dropping balls, you can go down a list.
“Every single group has both its strengths and its weaknesses and things we've got to get better at. I'm just hopeful that collectively we're able to make the kind of improvement that we need to but there's a lot of work to be done, and I believe that our guys [have] the willingness to continue to put the work in.”
Now, the team hopes that work will pay off.
After a tough three-game skid, the Sooners (4-3, 1-3 Big 12) scored a big 52-42 win over then-No.19 Kansas before the bye week. The team currently sits in eighth place in the Big 12 standings, though the Sooners have time to move up the standings.
However, their remaining five games won’t be easy. Their post-bye schedule begins this weekend with a road trip to Iowa State, which has defeated them twice in the past six meetings.
The Cyclones are currently last in the conference standings and have yet to win a conference game, but their 3-4 record isn’t reflective of their performance this season. Three of their four losses came by three points or less, including a tough 10-9 loss to Kansas State on Oct. 8. Their biggest loss came in a 31-24 defeat at Baylor.
“If you look at their football team, they’re sitting there with a record of 3-4, but we could be playing a team just as easily that’s 7-0,” Roof said. “When you look at all of their games, all of their losses are one-possession losses. That’s one play. They’re one play away in four games from being 7-0. We respect every opponent, but certainly have a lot of respect for Iowa State and how they do what they do.”
To win, the Sooners will need to build on their performance against Kansas. And Venables hopes their self-evaluation will help with that.
“We had a great week of practice the week of the Kansas game and it showed and our guys had a great bye week, just a tremendous attitude and perspective, had a great practice last night,” Venables said. “I'll be the first to tell you when the practice doesn't meet the standards and the expectations.
“Our guys have been hungry, they've been humble, and they've been hard-working. Hopefully there'll be improvement between now and the end of the season.”
