Oklahoma has its starting quarterback for next season.
Dillon Gabriel announced Thursday that he's returning to the Sooners for his redshirt senior season. The Sooner quarterback made his announcement via Twitter with the caption, "Forever Home. Let's do it again in 2023."
Forever Home. Let’s do it again in 2023 🤙🏽🔥 pic.twitter.com/zx7tBPozkE— Dillon Gabriel (@_dillongabriel_) January 5, 2023
"This island boy has found a home," the Hawaii native wrote in his statement.
That's huge news for the Sooners as they head into the offseason.
Gabriel, named as the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year after the season, threw for 3,163 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 63 percent of his passes. He also added 89 rushing attempts for 315 yards and six scores.
Gabriel finished second in the Big 12 in passing yards per game (263.6), passing touchdowns and passing efficiency (154.4). He led the Sooners to 474 yards per game, which ranked second in the conference behind TCU.
The announcement comes week after speculation regarding Gabriel's future. The Sooners finished the year with a 6-7, their first losing season since 1998, and Gabriel had been largely noncommittal about his plans leading up to and following the Sooners' Cheez-It Bowl 35-32 loss to Florida State last week.
Gabriel acknowledged his frustration with the Sooners' season but iterated his support for the program after the game.
"I think it tested us, tested me personally," Gabriel said. "...What I love about [OU coach Brent Venables] is just the idea of attacking the process and loving that, and the results shouldn't be the drive for your happiness for the result being what it is. It is just finding that deep joy in family and the Lord, and of course with us, because that is the only thing that sticks. When you are tested like this, if you don't got that, you will go into dark places.
"So that being said, I'm proud of this team. We were tested in many ways, but we got the right guys in this building, and we love each other and know that regardless of the result, we are together. So, that's the main thing."
The Sooners now enter the offseason with Gabriel in tow as the team's projected starting quarterback. He'll be backed up by 2023 five-star commit Jackson Arnold, who will now have the opportunity to learn from the veteran quarterback.
• Other returners: OU defensive lineman Isaiah Coe and defensive back Woodi Washington announced Tuesday they will be returning to the Sooners next season.
Coe recorded 20 tackles, 8.5 for a loss, and two sacks this season. Washington finished with 61 tackles, one for a loss, an interception and a forced fumble.
OU defensive back CJ Coldon, who led the Sooners with four interceptions, announced Wednesday that he will be declaring for the NFL Draft and won't return to the Sooners. Coldon, a fifth-year senior, could've returned by applying for a medical redshirt.
OU defensive back Justin Broiles, who finished with 71 tackles and an interception, also announced his plans to declare for the NFL Draft Thursday.
Key players Marvin Mims, David Ugwoegbu and Jordan Kelley have yet to make announcements on their futures
