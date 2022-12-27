ORLANDO, Flo. — Drake Stoops hadn’t said anything definitive about his future after this season.
His future with the team became clear on Monday, though it didn’t come from the redshirt senior receiver. It came from his father, Bob Stoops.
The former OU coach confirmed that Drake was returning for his sixth and final year of eligibility next season while previewing the Sooners’ upcoming Cheez-It Bowl matchup against Florida State on his Youtube channel.
“He’s told the coaches he’s going to return for his next year and take his Covid year and work on some particular things that he feels he can be better at,” Bob Stoops said during his discussion with Brad McMullan. “At this point, that’s where it’s at. He’s set to play another year.”
Drake confirmed Bob's report during his media availability Tuesday, though he joked that he wasn’t even aware that his father has a Youtube channel.
“That’s a funny way to find out,” Drake said.
Drake said he hadn’t thought about his future prior to the regular-season finale at Texas Tech last month, instead choosing to focus on the present. But he eventually made his decision to return.
“I didn't think it would be fair to start thinking about what my next move is when we hadn't finished the season yet,” Stoops said. “I wanted to be all-in on that and have my mind focused there until I really started thinking about it. I knew I'd have time to talk to everyone I needed to talk to.”
His return next season is huge for the Sooners.
This year marked Stoops’ best regular season to date with the Sooners. The former 2018 recruit caught 37 passes for 366 yards and three touchdowns, adding eight carries for 48 yards. His 37 receptions ranks second on the team heading into Thursday’s bowl game.
His total stats in his four previous seasons? 41 catches, 521 yards, four touchdowns.
Stoops became a much bigger part of the offense in his first season under offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, which played a key role in his decision. But he also wanted to help the Sooners’ move on from their disappointing 6-6 mark in the regular season and improve things in Year 2 under head coach Brent Venables.
“Coming back in and wanting another year in coach Lebby's system, playing under coach Venables, stuff like that,” Stoops said on why he decided to stay. “And then also going out on top and attempting that next year. Just leaving a better taste in my mouth when I leave here. It's also a year that I'll never get back if I don't choose to use it. It's a great opportunity.”
Getting on the field
The Sooners flew out to Orlando on Dec. 24 for the Cheez-It Bowl, but they brought four of their 2023 signees with them: running backs Kalib Hicks and Chapman McKown, defensive tackle Ashton Sanders and defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc.
The four future Sooners participated in the Sooners’ open practice Tuesday, which included going through drills alongside the current players. OU cornerback CJ Coldon said it’s a great opportunity for the incoming freshman to gain experience.
“It’s good for them and good for us, too, because we need guys. We need depth,” Coldon said. “It’s good for them so they can learn the system, how practice is before they really get into it… It’s really good for those younger guys that are here early just to practice and get in a workout with us.”
Feeling cheesy
Once the Sooners accepted the Cheez-It Bowl invitation, OU punter Michael Turk was offered a unique opportunity.
The company signed four athletes participating in the Cheez-It Bowl and the Citrus Bowl to a name, image and likeness deal. The deal includes the opportunity for each athlete to stay in a “cheesy” hotel suite that’s decorated in a Cheez-It theme.
Turk was selected from OU and jumped at the chance.
“The Cheez-It room is awesome,” Turk said. “I'm thankful that I got it. It's a good stay. Everything is cheesy. It's been fun.”
The only requirement for Turk is to post about the room on social media. The OU punter has over 200,000 subscribers on Youtube and has successfully grown his online platform in recent years.
Turk said his favorite thing about the room is the Cheez-It robe.
But ultimately, the redshirt senior is excited for the bowl game, which also marks his final collegiate game.
“I'm just feeling thankful and feeling blessed and thanking the Lord that he brought me so far,” Turk said. “I'm excited to, Lord-willing, finish strong.”
Up next: The Sooners face off against Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl at 4:30 p.m. CT Thursday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
