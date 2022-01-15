OU V Texas Tech Football

OU's Mario Williams runs with the ball during the Sooners' game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. (Kyle Phillips / The Transcript)

Oklahoma lost another key piece in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Sooners' receiver Mario Williams has officially left the program and will join USC, the Trojans announced via social media on Saturday.

There were rumblings that Mario Williams could leave the Sooners after Lincoln Riley's departure, and the freshman receiver will reunite with his former coach in California.

The Tampa, Florida native recorded 37 catches for 392 yards and four touchdowns in his lone season with the Sooners.

He joins Spencer Rattler, Jadon Haselwood and Austin Stogner as skill players who have left the Sooners via the transfer portal in recent weeks. 

While Mario Williams' future has been decided, the Sooners are still waiting on a decision from quarterback Caleb Williams, who entered the transfer portal last week.

Jesse Crittenden is the sports editor of The Transcript and covers OU athletics. Reach him at jesse@normantranscript.com or at 405-366-3580

Tags

Trending Video