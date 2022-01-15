Oklahoma lost another key piece in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Sooners' receiver Mario Williams has officially left the program and will join USC, the Trojans announced via social media on Saturday.
Done deal 😎 Welcome our newest Trojan ➡️ @MarioWill00! #FightOn✌️ pic.twitter.com/ryKVAJenLb— USC Football (@USC_FB) January 15, 2022
There were rumblings that Mario Williams could leave the Sooners after Lincoln Riley's departure, and the freshman receiver will reunite with his former coach in California.
The Tampa, Florida native recorded 37 catches for 392 yards and four touchdowns in his lone season with the Sooners.
He joins Spencer Rattler, Jadon Haselwood and Austin Stogner as skill players who have left the Sooners via the transfer portal in recent weeks.
While Mario Williams' future has been decided, the Sooners are still waiting on a decision from quarterback Caleb Williams, who entered the transfer portal last week.