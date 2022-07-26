Oklahoma’s air attack is undergoing a massive shift after the departure of four of the team’s top five pass catchers from last season.
Experience will come at a premium for the Sooners’ receiving corps as the team works to build around a new scheme under newly-hired offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby. Meanwhile, the addition of UCF transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel has helped soften the blow of losing Caleb Williams and Spencer Rattler in the offseason.
Marvin Mims returns after leading the team in receiving yards in 2021, while Jadon Hasselwood (transferred to Arkansas), Mike Woods (graduation), Mario Williams (transferred to USC) and tight end Jeremiah Hall (graduation) are no longer with the program.
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables added a pair of key transfers in J.J. Hester (Missouri) and LV Bunkley-Shelton (Arizona State).
“Yeah, I love the toughness,” Venables said about his receivers at Big 12 media days. “And I love the chemistry. And I love the servant mentality. They’re dependable, they’re reliable, they’re accountable. You don’t see any of them on any kind of list. And so they’re consistent. They show up every day, they know how to compete, they know how to serve one another. But they got a toughness to them that I really love.”
Only a few key contributors remain in the wide receiver room from last season. Theo Wease, Drake Stoops and Jalil Farooq are all expected to take on bigger roles next season to make up for the lack of experience.
Wease had 530 receiving yards on 37 catches in 2020. He was forced to miss almost the entire 2021 season after suffering an injury during spring practice.
At 6-3, 200-pounds, Wease has the speed and strong hands needed in an outside receiver. Stoops had two starts last season with 16 receptions for 191 yards.
Hester, a redshirt sophomore from Booker T. Washington, played in 12 games last season, and registered 12 catches for 225 yards and two touchdowns. Bunkley-Shelton was a four-star recruit in the 2020 class and was selected to the U.S. Army All-America Bowl.
Last season, the 5-11, 195-pound sophomore from California had 33 catches for 418 yards and two touchdowns. Bunkley-Shelton’s stat line would’ve put him third on the Sooners’ roster for catches and second in yards behind Mims.
“I think it’s just with the receiver position, there’s just a bunch of guys who’ve got a bunch of prove who just haven’t had the opportunity for some reason,” Gabriel said.
Meanwhile, four-star prospects Jayden Gibson and Nic Anderson have already been receiving high praise from their teammates and coaches. Gibson’s long reach will be a mismatch for opposing secondaries at 6-5, 192 pounds.
Anderson was limited during spring practice due to injury. He also has good height at 6-4, 204-pounds, but adds an extra layer of explosiveness with his speed.
“It’s been pretty different,” Mims said. “This year, (we’re) kind of coming together as a whole program, if that makes sense, versus a team of players. Usually the coach is there for a while, players know the coaches, all that stuff. Now it’s new coaches, players don’t know the coaches, players don’t know the players. So we’re kind of all doing it at once as a team.”