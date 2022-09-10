After a slow start, Oklahoma found its stride early in the second half to runaway with a 33-3 win over Kent State on Saturday.
The Sooners entered the break with just seven rushing yards on 13 attempts. The Golden Flashes’ offense was able to stay on the field and grind out long possessions and trailed 7-3 at the half.
Kent State’s offense held the ball for 19:47 in the first half and converted on six of its 11 third down attempts. The Sooners routinely found themselves behind the chains due to lost yards in the running game and was on offense for 10:13 during the first two quarters.
Dillon Gabriel was 10 for 13 with 158 yards passing and connected with Marvin Mims on a 36-yard reception to give Oklahoma the lead before halftime. The Sooners went back to leaning on Gabriel early in the second half, completing three passes for 22 yards and picking up 15-yard gain on a defensive pass interference.
Marcus Major found room on the right side and was able to juke a defender on his way to a 16-yard touchdown run. The Sooners went on to score on all five of their drives in the third quarter (four touchdowns and a field goal) to take a 31-3 lead into the final period.
The Sooners’ offense put up 236 yards of total offense in the third, including 99 yards on the ground on 10 attempts.
Oklahoma’s defense also came up with a few big plays after the break. Billy Bowman got the first turnover of the game after stripping a Kent State receiver in the third quarter and was able to pounce on the loose ball.
Then, early in the fourth quarter, Kent State had a bad snap go over quarterback Collin Schlee’s head and into the end zone, eventually leading to a safety. The Sooners got their second turnover in the game midway through the fourth quarter, when Justin Harrington came down with an interception.
The Sooners finished with 430 yards of total offense and 134 yards on the ground.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.