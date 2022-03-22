Like the old Johnny Cash song, Ted Roof has been everywhere.
He spent his playing days as a three-year starter for Georgia Tech before beginning his coaching career as a graduate assistant for Alabama in 1987. He’s held defensive coordinator positions at several universities, including Minnesota, Auburn, Penn State and Vanderbilt. He was even the head coach at Duke for four seasons.
But when Roof was hired as Oklahoma’s defensive coordinator back in December, he quickly realized there was something different about being in Norman.
“I think when you’ve been around a lot of places, I think [that] it puts in a very clear perspective when you arrive here that this is a very special place,” Roof said Tuesday. “The opportunity, the privilege and the responsibility that comes with being here, that part of it you get really quickly.”
Four months after his hire, Roof spent the first day on the field with his new players.
The Sooners opened spring practice Tuesday at Everest Training Center, giving new head coach Brent Venables and his coaching staff an early opportunity to see their players in action.
“It was great to finally get out on the practice field and coach football and the details of it,” Roof said. “It seems like it's been yesterday since we first got here, but at the same time it feels like it's been a while. It feels good after going through a great offseason to watch them execute some of that."
While it’s a new situation for Roof, he’s surrounded by familiar faces. He’s already acquainted with defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis and associate head coach Todd Bates, who all joined Venables’ staff from Clemson.
Roof served as a defensive analyst at Clemson alongside then-defensive coordinator Venables, and their stint together in Norman represents a new change to their relationship. While Roof will primarily run the Sooners’ defense, it will be under Venables’ vision.
“Coach Venables has been a defensive coordinator for a long time,” Roof said. “He's been the gold standard and the best in the country. But now he's a head coach, and he's got his hand on every aspect of the program.
“But at the same time, to have a resource like him to be able to talk with, council with and just talk ball and ideas with is wonderful. It's like if you're having a problem with putting and Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus live next door to you. You're going to go ask them how to put. You're not just going to watch them go out and see all those championship trophies. You're going to use your resources.”
There’s another familiar face that took the field Tuesday for Roof — his son T.D.
T.D. transferred to Oklahoma during the offseason after spending the past three seasons as an outside linebacker at Appalachian State, and the father-son duo reuniting in Norman has made things even more special for Ted.
But he made it clear that it will be business as usual during spring practices.
“It’s special, but when we’re out there, he’s jersey No. 18, and I’m Coach Roof,” Ted said. “He’s always my son. But when he’s on the field, and I’m coaching him, he’s always No. 18. I’m going to coach him hard or harder than I coach anybody else. At the same time, he enjoys that.
“He wants to be coached hard, so do most of our players. We’re going to do that. We’re going to be demanding but not demeaning. As far as the opportunity to coach your son at the University of Oklahoma, that’s a blessing. That’s a real blessing.”
The “demanding but not demeaning” mentality has already had an impact on the players, including senior DaShaun White.
White, who decided to return for his super-senior season, said the standard Venables and Roof is setting has forced him to improve.
“Honestly, I've seen a lot of things that they had and I felt like I might've lacked [those things] a little bit,” White said. “I think they are disciplined to a T, no excuses sort of deal.”
As spring practice continues, Roof is looking forward to continuing to get to know his players.
“Opportunities like this don't come very often, and when they do you have to take full advantage of them,” Roof said. “It's been exciting and it's been challenging at the same time. I've enjoyed our staff and getting to know our players so far. I'm excited about the future."