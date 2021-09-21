Against Nebraska, the Sooners did what they do best.
Defend the run.
The Sooners surrendered just 95 rushing yards on 38 attempts to the Cornhuskers on Saturday, a team that came into last Saturday’s game averaging 254 yards on the ground through their first three games.
It’s a trend that began last year, when the Sooners gave up the ninth-fewest yards to opposing ball carriers each game. That’s been the case so far this season — the Sooners are surrendering just 83.3 rushing yards-per-game and 2.6 yards-per-attempt.
The Sooners ability to defend the rush speaks to the development of their defensive line, the position group OU coach Lincoln Riley said was the most talented on the entire roster. The Sooners are also tied for fifth in the nation in total sacks this season with 13.
It’s the position group OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch is most satisfied with through the team’s first three games.
“I thought overall [they were] good,” Grinch said after Saturday’s win. “... I'm pleased with that group. We have high expectations for them. We think that the production will only continue to increase as we go. Some guys who maybe haven't played as much football will continue to get game reps.”
But one area that Grinch wants to see improvement is his team's pass defense.
The Sooners currently rank 106th in pass defense, surrendering 291.7 yards-per-game through the air. Opposing quarterbacks have also completed 73% of their passes against the Sooners, which ranks 125th.
The secondary has shown flashes of potential. Cornerback D.J. Graham made arguably the most impressive defensive play of the year against Nebraska, coming down with a one-handed interception in the fourth quarter.
But Grinch is looking for more than potential, and he’s wanting to see his cornerbacks and safeties make more plays on the ball.
“There's some individual snaps that I was frustrated with,” Grinch said Tuesday. “...What I continue to look for [that] needs to be at a higher level is being more competitive at the catch point… As we look at it, pass defense is a tough predictor in terms of overall success defensively... But I think we need to make more plays in the pass game.”
But part of those struggles also come from the team’s commitment to stopping the run. Against Nebraska, the team often used a spy against Martinez in an effort to prevent him from finding room to run.
It can be difficult for teams to find success in both run and pass defense. Defensive coordinators typically have to focus on specific areas to game plan against, something Grinch alluded to on Tuesday.
“You have to decide what you want to be defensively. Are you gonna commit to the run? We’ve had success because of that,” Grinch said. “However, when run turns into pass, it’s the exact opposite. We have to take advantage of those indicators they give us when we know it’s pass.
“I think in college football nowadays, between safeties and linebackers, there is constant conflict. We try to convince the safeties that you’re a pass-first defender and you’re never in conflict because [linebackers] react to runs, which is easier said than done. With everything that an offense gives you, it’s a tall order for those guys.”
The Sooners surrendered 289 passing yards to Nebraska but held them to just 384 total yards and 16 points. The defense also made big plays late against Nebraska and Tulane that helped the Sooners remain undefeated through their first three games.
And if the Sooners secondary improves, the team could have one of the better defense units in college football.
That’s the hope for Riley.
“It’s great to see our defense do that,” Riley said. “We have played very well in some critical situations. That’s been great. I think we all know that we have a lot more left in the tank on all three sides.
“... Obviously, the ability to close out and play a couple of close games [is important] – we will play in close games moving forward, that’s the nature of it right now – and for us to show that ability and that confidence in those critical moments is a great thing.”