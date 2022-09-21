Since the preseason, Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby has emphasized the importance of establishing the run.
Through three games, Lebby has been true to his word. And the Sooners are running the ball at an elite level.
The Sooners’ offense has been heavily centered around the run. The team has run the ball nearly 60 percent of the time through three games, compared to throwing the ball just under 41 percent of the time. The Sooners have 128 rushing attempts compared to 81 passing attempts on the season.
Only 22 FBS teams have run the ball more often than the Sooners.
Lebby has dialed up running plays even more frequently than he did as the offensive coordinator at Ole Miss. The Rebels ran the ball nearly 57 percent of the time during Lebby’s two-year stint before he arrived in Norman.
The early results show it’s working for the Sooners. They rank 15th nationally in rushing yards per game (235) and are fresh off a 312-yard performance last weekend at Nebraska, their most in a true road game since 2018, while three different players recorded a rushing touchdown.
“It’s definitely a testament to us,” OU running back Eric Gray said. “[Running backs coach DeMarco] Murray does a good job of [making sure we know] our schemes, knowing the offense for the week. But I also would say it’s a big testament to the O-line. I think the O-line did a good job of stepping up to the challenge and playing really well last game.”
Gray has been the leader of the Sooners’ running attack. He leads the team in rushing yards (286) and carries (37), and he ranks sixth nationally in yards per carry (7.7). Against Nebraska, he finished with 11 carries for 113 rushing yards, his most as a Sooner.
“He’s worked the right way,” Lebby said of Gray. “That’s what’s given him such a great voice inside our locker room. But then he’s had some really good production. I think the best thing was just him being able to get into space and win his one-on-one’s. He did a great job at the second and third level at winning [against Nebraska]. But again, Eric’s been a pro. And he’s been incredibly consistent on and off the field since we’ve gotten here. And to me, it’s a credit to who he is inside and out.”
Gray hasn’t been alone in leading the charge. Redshirt junior Marcus Major’s emergence as a legitimate backfield weapon has been key for the Sooners, as he leads the team with four rushing touchdowns while adding 127 yards on 24 carries.
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel showed his running ability against Nebraska, too, taking a quarterback draw 61 yards for a score in the first quarter.
Freshman running back Jovantae Barnes has also shown flashes of potential early this season. He’s second on the team in carries (26) and has recorded 123 rushing yards on 4.7 yards per carry. Barnes and Gray haven’t recorded a rush for negative yards so far this season.
That running back depth early in the year has been critical to the offense’s success.
“I think having three guys at that position is critical with the way we want to run the football,” Lebby said. “You’ve got to have depth at that position. I think we’ve got it right now. Jovantae, it doesn’t take a genius to figure out this guy is crazy talented. He gets in there. He plays really fast. He’s strong-bodied, he’s fearless and he’s done a really good job. It’s been huge creating some depth with him. Excited about what he’s going to be here, for sure.”
The ability to run the ball has been a point of pride for the offensive line, too. Starting left tackle Wanya Morris made his season debut against the Cornhuskers, which coincided with the team’s best rushing effort of the season.
“We really felt good running that ball,” Morris said. “That’s something we’re going to build on. We take a lot of pride in that. When you can control the line of scrimmage, you can win the game right there.”
The biggest test for the running game so far comes this weekend against Kansas State, which ranks 60th in rushing yards allowed per game.
Gray said the Sooners can’t afford to focus too much on their success running the ball to this point.
“I think they play really hard,” Gray said of Kansas State. “I think this is a good team we’re going to play. This is a great rivalry for us. I remember last year going to their house and playing, it was a great game. I think they play really hard, they run to the ball well. I think they're really good defensively.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.