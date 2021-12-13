Brent Venables secured two huge victories on both sides of the ball heading into the early signing period on Wednesday.
First, 2022 4-star linebacker Kobie McKinzie announced his commitment to the Sooners on Monday via Twitter. The 6’2, 245-pound senior from Lubbock, Texas is ranked as the 16th best linebacker in the 2022 class and the No. 190 overall prospect, per 247Sports.
If the name sounds familiar, it’s because McKinzie had previously committed to the Sooners last summer. But shortly after Lincoln Riley’s departure last month, McKinzie announced that he had reopened his recruitment and flipped to Texas.
It’s a big win for Venables to secure McKinzie’s recommitment back to the Sooners.
The Sooners also received a commitment from 2022 4-star quarterback Nick Evers on Monday. Evers was previously committed to the University of Florida but visited OU over the weekend before announcing he had flipped to the Sooners on Monday.
All Glory To God!COMMITTED!! #OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/e22EBDEdb1— nicco (@NickEvers12) December 13, 2021
The 6’3, 188-pound dual-threat quarterback from Flower Mound, Texas is ranked as the No. 8 quarterback in the 2022 class and the No. 123 overall recruit.
Evers’ commitment is another big for the Sooners and new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, who led the efforts to flip Evers to Norman. With Spencer Rattler entering the transfer portal and Caleb Williams’ future uncertain, Evers helps bring clarity to the Sooners’ quarterback room.
Per OU Inside, the Sooners’ 2022 class is currently ranked No. 13 nationally.
• Nik Bonitto named to AP All-America Third Team: It was another successful season for Nik Bonitto.
The Oklahoma outside linebacker was named a third-team All-American by the Associated Press on Monday. It's the second time he's been an AP All-American team, landing on the second team last season.
Bonitto led the team with 15 tackles for loss while also adding seven sacks and 39 total tackles. He was also named to the All-Big 12 second team and was named Pro Football Focus' Big 12 Player of the Year.
The redshirt junior announced earlier this month that he opted out Alamo Bowl against Oregon on Dec. 29 and is preparing for the NFL Draft. Against Oklahoma State on Nov. 27, his final game as a Sooner, Bonitto recorded two tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble.
Bonitto ended his OU career with 117 tackles, 32.0 tackles for loss and 18.5 sacks.