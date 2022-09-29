The senior quarterback wearing purple and white dropped back to pass, but immediately tucked the ball and ran straight ahead into a wide open hole.
With the middle of the field vacant, the quarterback ran 33 yards and was able to pull his team out of a long yardage situation and pick up a key first down with his team trying to grind out a win late.
This wasn’t a play from Oklahoma’s 41-34 loss to Kansas State last week — it was from TCU’s 38-13 win over Colorado. The quarterback wasn’t Adrian Martinez, it was Max Duggan, who is currently leading the country in passing efficiency.
Still, if the Sooners’ defense wants to avoid a similar performance from last Saturday, they will need to keep Duggan in check.
“Super talented. They've got a great quarterback,” OU defensive end Ethan Downs said. “They're big and they're fast. They play similar to K-State and it's just another challenge. We know what to expect.”
Duggan hasn’t been a consistent threat in the run game over three games, but has shown the ability to break off big runs throughout his career. During his first two seasons, Duggan had over 500 yards rushing in both seasons and had runs of 80 and 62 yards.
That’s not what the Sooners’ defense wants to hear after giving up 148 yards to Martinez and 275 yards total on the ground against the Wildcats. TCU is tied for ninth in the country in scoring offense at 46.3 points per game and ranks 21st in rushing offense at 215 yards per game.
"He's playing really well," OU head coach Brent Venables said. "He can run. They have designed quarterback run game and incredibly accurate, completing almost 80 percent of his passes so systematically they know what they're doing, got him in a good system. And so we've got a great, great challenge for us."
Duggan came in late during the game against Colorado after starter Chandler Morris went down with an injury. Morris, a transfer from Oklahoma that redshirted last season, will be available for the first time since the season opener on Saturday, according to head coach Sonny Dykes.
Regardless, as of Tuesday, Dykes said the team is still planning to stick with Duggan as the starter against Oklahoma.
Morris made his first career start in a win over eventual-Big 12 champion Baylor last season and passed for 461 yards and two touchdowns, with 70 yards rushing and another score on the ground.
The Sooners are going to be preparing for Duggan but have to be ready for a change-up if the Horned Frogs decide to make a switch.
“The quarterback is obviously a big-time running threat. He’s very efficient,” OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof said. “A lot of things … if you don’t take things off tape and correct them, they keep showing up. We’ve got to make sure we get those issues corrected and fixed moving forward so when teams do that against us, we execute better and coach better and all those things. We all do it together.”
Still, the TCU offense has found success against the likes of Colorado, Tarleton State and SMU. Among those teams, SMU ranks highest in scoring defense at 74th in the country. Oklahoma's defense took a step back in the rankings after giving up 41 points to Kansas State last week, but still ranks 28th in scoring defense, 26th in defensive efficiency and fourth in tackles for loss.
“What I saw was guys afraid to make mistakes," Venables said about the loss to Kansas State. "We played on our heels. We weren't physical at the point of attack. We haven't been that way. That's what I saw. I saw guys pressing; trying to do a little bit too much."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.