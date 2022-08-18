Editor’s Note: This is the seventh installment in a series looking at Oklahoma’s schedule for the 2022-2023 season. The Transcript will rank all games by evaluating their significance, difficulty and entertainment value. This article previews Iowa State, which is ranked No. 5 in the series.
By all accounts, 2021 was a disappointing season for Iowa State.
The Cyclones posted a 9-3 record in 2020, tying their best record in school history, en route to the Big 12 championship game. The Cyclones narrowly lost to Oklahoma, 27-21, but there was optimism around the program, and they landed at No. 2 in the conference preseason poll heading into last season. Expectations were high.
Things turned out a bit differently. They posted a 7-6 record, including losing four of their last six, and finished fourth in the conference standings.
It was still an encouraging season — it was their fifth straight winning season — but not what the Cyclones expected.
Expectations have diminished a little, as the Cyclones finished sixth in the conference preseason poll last month. But they still have talent on their roster, and entering Year 7 under Matt Campbell, the expectation remains that the Cyclones will be competitive.
“From our end, I don’t think we need to be motivated by what did or didn’t happen a year ago,” Campbell said. “I think we’re motivated on [how we] continue to find success and push our program and push ourselves forward, and I really think that’s what we’ve rallied around since we’ve been back in January.”
Here’s an overview of the Sooners’ game against Iowa State and what to expect from the Cyclones:
Quick facts
• When and where: Saturday, Oct. 29 at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. Kickoff time has not been set.
Last season
• Offense: 31.3 points scored per game (43rd nationally)
• Defense: 20.5 allowed points per game (20th nationally)
Season series
OU holds a 78-7 advantage over Iowa State in the all-time series record, though two of the Cyclones’ wins have come in the last six matchups. The Sooners won the previous matchup in Norman, 28-21.
Overview
Campbell’s now the second-longest tenured coach in the Big 12 and has helped turn Iowa State from a laughingstock to a legitimate competitive team in the conference. This year should be no different. Wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson was named to the preseason All-Big 12 team after catching 83 passes for 987 yards and five touchdowns.
The main question offensively is at quarterback. Brock Purdy is out after four years as the starting quarterback, and Hunter Dekker is in. The former 4-star recruit served as Purdy’s backup the last two seasons, completing 25-of-43 passes for 311 yards and three touchdowns. The talent is there, but it will be a big change for the Cyclones.
The defense is where the biggest test lies. The Cyclones return just three players from last year’s solid defensive unit, and several underclassmen will be tasked with filling big spots.
Summary
The Cyclones should be a competitive team, and they could be a lucky break or two from competing at the top of the conference. Iowa State won’t be an easy opponent, especially on their home field, but the Sooners should have just enough to leave with a win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.