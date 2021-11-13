WACO — In his short career, Caleb Williams has come to the rescue in big moments.
But not even he could solve Oklahoma’s offensive woes against Baylor on Saturday.
Williams and the Oklahoma offense just never settled in against the Bears, who held the Sooners to season lows in points and total yards en route to a 27-14 victory.
After the game, OU coach Lincoln Riley summarized his team’s offensive performance.
“We didn't play a very good football game,” Riley said. “. …[We] couldn't find much rhythm offensively the entire day. Had a lot of opportunities to make big plays and didn't get it done.”
The issues, and the causes of them, were apparent from the opening kickoff.
Baylor brought pressure and blitzes early and often. On the first two possessions, the Sooners lost seven yards and Williams threw an interception.
The Bears were committed to limiting big plays from Williams, whether on the ground and through the air, and the Sooners’ offensive line struggled mightily against the Bears’ defensive line.
By the end of the first quarter, Williams had only eight passing yards and one completed pass.
“[Williams] made a couple errors here and there,” Riley said. “I think most of his frustration came [because] we had a lot of plays there that we, for one reason or another, didn't make. We kind of took turns offensively.
“We had just kind of key breakdowns at key times and just never really timed out much for us.”
Outside of a nine-play scoring drive in the second quarter — OU’s only points through three quarters — the Sooners’ offensive found no traction, but only trailed just 7-7 at half.
The first two drives of the third quarter resulted in another Williams interception and a punt. Late in the quarter, Lincoln Riley made a change, inserting Spencer Rattler at quarterback in relief of Williams.
Rattler played two series in relief of Williams. His biggest play came on a 17-yard completion to Mike Woods but he was also sacked twice, and the Sooners punted both possessions.
Riley said he inserted Rattler to try to energize the offense.
“We were a little stale, honestly, and had a little stretch there, end of the second quarter and kinda the beginning of the third quarter, where we had a few things there that [Williams] missed that he just typically doesn't miss,” Riley said. “So I was looking for a little bit of a spark.
“Spencer had a good week. ... I feel like I've got a tremendous room there and so I went with Spencer.”
Riley went back to Williams late in the fourth quarter, and Williams led the team down the field for a touchdown scored by Kennedy Brooks. But it wasn’t enough, as Baylor scored 17 points in the final quarter to put the game away.
“'l’ll have to go back and see the tape but the big things that show up to me is I think some frustration set in, we missed some assignments, we didn't tackle well and obviously didn't execute very consistently on offense the entire day,” Riley said.
OU H-back Jeremiah Hall attributed the offensive issues to blown assignments and a lack of consistency.
“I'm kind of disappointed,” Hall said. “I don't really have an excuse. But it does hurt. We'll go back and look at the film and just take it from there.”
Brooks finished with 51 rushing yards on 13 carries. Williams completed just 10-of-19 passes for 146 yards.
The loss likely puts the Sooners out of contention for a College Football Playoff spot, but the team is still primed to make a run at a conference title.
That’ll be the focus for Riley going into next week.
“That's the advantage of winning your first nine games is you do set yourself up to be able to overcome something like this,” Riley said. “So I’m disappointed obviously that we have to overcome it, but it is what it is and so we'll bounce back like we always do and like we fully expect to.”