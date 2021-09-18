Oklahoma prevailed over Nebraska in the latest “Battle of the Big Reds” rivalry game.
But it wasn’t pretty.
The Sooners came away with a 23-16 win, but the Cornhuskers battled the whole way in a game that came down to the final possession.
“It was just a hard-fought game,” said Lincoln Riley, OU coach. “You knew it would be. There’s a lot of pride in these two programs.”
Initially, the Sooners appeared to have the game in hand. Their offense opened the game with a 14-play, seven-minute drive that ended with a touchdown run from quarterback Spencer Rattler.
But that Rattler touchdown run was the only time the Sooners scored in the first half, as the Sooners took a 7-3 lead into halftime.
The offensive issues against Tulane were on display again against Nebraska. The team finished with just 408 total yards and came away with only three touchdowns in a game they were favored to win by 22 points.
“I really felt offensively — without having watched the tape — that everybody was just OK as far as the quality of play,” Riley said. “We fought our tails off, but we just weren’t quite sharp enough to play elite ball.
“We had some great moments especially to open both halves, but we’ve got to play cleaner ball. We still make too many mistakes.”
The running game was a bright spot for the Sooners. The Eric Gray-Kennedy Brooks tandem found success on the ground, combining for 165 yards on 29 carries, and Brooks' fourth-quarter touchdown helped give the Sooners a 14-point fourth quarter lead.
But it was again Rattler and the Sooners’ passing game that had trouble finding success, as the Sooners struggled to put Nebraska out of reach in the second half. Rattler finished with 214 yards and a touchdown on 24-of-34 passing, and was lucky to escape with zero interceptions.
Rattler credited the Nebraska defense for slowing the Sooners’ passing attack.
“Obviously, we didn’t score as much as we planned on, but sometimes it happens like that,” Rattler said. “It’s football. It’s college football. Every game is going to be a battle. No matter what people say on the outside, they aren’t playing it.
"It was a big rivalry game. They were going to give it their best. They gave it their best. We should have had 40-plus [points]. But we just have to finish.”
Rattler’s performance has been uneven through the team’s first three games, but Riley has still seen improvement in his quarterback from last season to now.
“I thought he played pretty smart. I think he felt the game a little bit,” Riley said. “There’s an art to playing quarterback because you have so much control of the game with your decision-making.
“... He has practiced his tail off. He’s getting better as a player. I don’t think he would have handled today the same way a year ago, just the way the game unfolded. Playing quarterback is about learning to win. He’s learning to win in different ways and getting better.”
While the offense struggled, the defense helped the Sooners overcome it.
The Cornhuskers’ offense came into Norman averaging 513 yards through their first three games, but the Sooners' defense held them to 384 total yards.
The defense bent but didn’t break, focusing on stopping the running ability of Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez. Alex Grinch, OU defensive coordinator, often used one of his linebackers as a spy on Martinez as the Sooners worked to keep him from making plays on the ground.
Martinez finished with 289 passing yards but recorded just 34 yards on the ground — 50 below his season average — and the defense sacked him twice on Nebraska’s final possession, which sealed the game.
“It was a major commitment to not turn him loose,” Grinch said. "When he rushes for over 100 yards, they win football games."
“There’s a constant evaluation. I’m sure I could’ve done a much better job in some respects and some situations. Those are things we’ll look at.”
Despite two subpar performances to start the year, the Sooners sit with a 3-0 win-loss record. But they'll face a West Virginia team next week that knocked off No. 15 Virginia Tech 27-21 on Saturday.
The team still has a lot of things to work on, particularly offensively, but Riley is hopeful his team can continue to improve as the season continues.
“Proud of our team for finding a way to win,” Riley said. “I thought we were in the fight the whole way. Our mentality is starting to take shape a little bit.
“We’ll get another challenge next week on that. But I’m pleased with what I’m seeing from our mentality.”