For the second time in a row and just the fourth time in the last 13 years, Oklahoma will not enter the season as the preseason Big 12 favorite.
With 41 first-place votes, Texas was voted atop the Big 12 Preseason Standings, which was released by the league office on Thursday. This is the first time the Longhorns have been picked to win the Big 12 since the conference got rid of its divisional format.
The Sooners came in at third with four first-place votes and a total of 758 points. Reigning Big 12 champions Kansas State had 14 first-place votes and were picked second with 858 points.
Six of the Big 12’s 14 teams received at least one first-place vote.
TCU was picked fifth with three first-place votes just a season after making an appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Texas Tech (four) and Oklahoma State (one) each also received a first-place vote.
All four of the Big 12’s newest members each checked in outside of the top half of their first preseason Big 12 poll. UCF is the highest-ranked of those schools at eighth, while BYU, Houston and Cincinnati were each ranked 11-13 respectively.
Kansas, which is coming off its first bowl appearance since Mark Mangino led the Jayhawks to an 8-5 record in 2008, is starting to get recognition for its recent improvement under head coach Lance Leipold. The Jayhawks were ranked ninth, which is their highest preseason conference ranking since 2010.
Last season it was then-top-ranked Baylor that was receiving much of the attention going into the season as the defending Big 12 champs. The Bears ended up finishing sixth in the final Big 12 standings after a 6-7 season.
The only Big 12 team to see a bigger drop from preseason expectations were the Sooners, who were ranked second before closing out the season eighth.
Ethan Downs named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team — The Big 12 also released the 2023 Preseason All-Big 12 Team this week and defensive lineman Ethan Downs was the Sooners’ lone selection.
Again Texas led the way with five selections on the team including Preseason Defensive Player of the Year Jaylan Ford. Kansas’ Jalon Daniels was the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year and Kansas State running back Treshaun Ward was the Preseason Newcomer of the Year.
Kansas, Kansas State and TCU each had four selections on the team and Oklahoma State finished fifth with three.
