In an odd and interesting Associated Press Preseason Top 25 college football poll released Monday morning, Oklahoma will begin the fall season ranked No. 5, two spots higher than it began last season, a campaign that continued all the way to a third straight College Football Playoff.
The Sooners’ preseason position means they will have entered 18 of 20 seasons as a top-10 program.
The oddly interesting part of the list is the fact every Power 5 conference is represented despite two of them — the Pac-12 and Big Ten — having chosen not to play a fall schedule, the result of COVID-19 pandemic concerns.
OU, scheduled to open at home Sept. 12 against Missouri State, will begin the season behind No. 1 Clemson, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Alabama and No. 4 Georgia.
The second-ranked Buckeyes, however, a Big Ten program, will not be playing.
LSU, Penn State, Florida, Oregon and Notre Dame round out the to 10. Of those, Penn State and Oregon will not be playing.
Each of the No. 1 votes from the media poll, a college football institution that came into being in 1950, were doled out among the top three: Clemson (50), Ohio State (17), Alabama (4).
The Sooners are one of four Big 12 programs to land in the season-opening poll. Texas is ranked No. 14, Oklahoma State No. 15 and Iowa State No. 25.
Had the poll been carried out to every program receiving votes, Baylor would have come in No. 31, TCU No. 40 and Kansas State No. 47.
