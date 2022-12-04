After a 6-6 regular season, Oklahoma will be traveling to Orlando, Fla. this bowl season in a matchup against No. 13 Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl.
The game will be held on December 29th at Camping World Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN.
The Sooners last played in the Cheez-It Bowl in 2014 when it was known as the Russel Athletic Bowl. The two programs have not met in the postseason since the 2000 national championship game.
The Seminoles closed out the regular season 9-3 overall and on a five-game winning streak. The bowl has taken representatives from the Big 12 and ACC over the last eight seasons, and the Big 12 is 4-2 overall in those matchups.
Oklahoma is 6-1 all-time against the Seminoles and won the last meeting between the two programs, 23-13, in 2011.
