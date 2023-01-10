Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables has reportedly found a long-term answer at wide receivers coach.
The Sooners are set to hire Texas Tech wide receivers coach Emmett Jones to the position, per multiple reports. Jones, a former Red Raiders player, spent the last season on the Texas Tech staff under head coach Joey McGuire.
The hire would set Jones to replace OU interim wide receivers coach L'Damian Washington, an offensive analyst who was tasked with coaching the position group following Cale Gundy's sudden resignation a few weeks before the 2022 season began.
Prior to landing at Texas Tech, Jones spent two seasons as the wide receivers coach at Kansas from 2019-2021. Jones' first stint with Texas Tech came in 2016, when he spent two seasons as an outside receivers coach.
Jones also coached high school football in Texas for 13 years, serving tenures as an assistant coach at Seagoville High School, Dallas Lincoln High School and Dallas Skyline High School. He served as head coach at South Oak Cliff High School from 2012-2014, where he posted a 30-8 record.
Jones played wide receiver at Texas Tech from 1993-1995 before playing one season at UTEP in 1996.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.