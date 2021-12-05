Oklahoma will meet Oregon for a matchup in the Alamo Bowl at 8:15 p.m. on Dec. 29.
The bowl schedule was announced on Sunday afternoon after the final College Football Playoff Rankings were released. The Sooners finished at No. 16, their lowest finish in the rankings since 2014.
Oklahoma is 5-1 all time against Oregon, the lone loss coming in a controversial game in 2006. The Ducks won that game 34-33.
Alabama claimed the No. 1 spot after beating Georgia 41-24 in the SEC Championship game on Saturday. Spots 2-4 were filled by Michigan, Georgia and Cincinnati, respectively.