Oklahoma will begin its season with a familiar ranking.

The Sooners will head to Tulane on Sept. 4 as the No. 2 team in the country, according to the Associated Press preseason poll released on Monday.

The team finished with 1,462 points in the poll, landing them right behind Alabama. The Sooners also received six of the 62 first-place votes, while Alabama received 47.

Rounding out the Top 25 is Clemson, Ohio State and Georgia, respectively. Oklahoma and Clemson received the same number of first-place votes, but the Sooners had the edge in total points.

Monday marked the 22nd consecutive year that the Sooners finished in the AP Top 25 poll, and the 19th time they've been ranked inside the top 10 in the last 21 years.

The Sooners also finished second in ESPN's preseason poll and third in the preseason coaches' poll.

Iowa State came in at No. 7, joining the Sooners as the two Big-12 teams inside the Top 10.

Texas finished at No. 21 as the only other Big 12 team in the Top 25.

Here's the complete list of the AP's preseason poll:

1. Alabama 

2. Oklahoma

3. Clemson

4. Ohio State

5. Georgia

6. Texas A&M

7. Iowa State

8. Cincinnati

9. Notre Dame

10. North Carolina

11. Oregon

12. Wisconsin

13. Florida

14. Miami (FL)

15. USC

16. LSU

17. Indiana

18. Iowa

19. Penn State

20. Washington

21. Texas

22. Coastal Carolina

23. Louisiana

24. Utah

25. Arizona State

Oklahoma's home opener to be televised on pay-per-view: The Sooners' first game at Gaylord Memorial Stadium against Western Carolina will only be available via pay-per-view.

Confirmed television providers that will have the game via pay-per-view are DirecTV, U-Verse, Cox and Vyve, per a press release. The game will also be available on SoonerSports.tv and the official Oklahoma Sooners apps for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Android. The online pay-per-view price to watch the game live is $54.99. 

Kickoff time is set for 6 p.m. 

Jesse Crittenden is the sports editor of The Transcript and covers OU athletics. Reach him at jesse@normantranscript.com or at 405-366-3580

