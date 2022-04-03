Daniel Parker had been in Missouri for a long time.
He landed there as a freshman in 2018, and he played tight end for the next four seasons. However, after the Tigers ended their season with a 6-6 record, Parker decided it was time for a change before his fifth and final season.
“Deciding to leave Missouri, I just felt like I needed to improve my game,” Parker said Wednesday. “I felt like just being there was just helping me maintain. And it’s not a knock on those guys. I love those guys over there [and] the program. Coach [Eli] Drinkwitz is a great coach. Love those guys. But personally, I felt like for me to improve my game I needed to be somewhere else.”
He had an idea of where he wanted to go. So he called OU tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley, who was Parker’s position coach at Missouri during his freshman season.
Things didn’t look promising initially, but then he got another call from Finley.
“As soon as I entered the [NCAA Transfer] Portal, I let coach Finley know. He told me, ‘There’s some stuff going on here. I’ll have to get back to you.’ I just prayed and prayed and prayed. And as time went on, he called me and he was like, ‘Hey, do you still want to be a Sooner?’ And I’m like, ‘Without a doubt, I want to be a Sooner.’”
In December, Parker announced he was committed to the Sooners.
His collegiate journey has been a little unconventional. He played mostly defensive end in high school, though he had some blocking experience. He was asked to switch positions after an injury to one of Missouri’s tight ends during his freshman year, which brought him into Finley’s room.
He was used primarily as a blocker at the tight end position, though he does have some experience as a receiver. He caught 41 passes for 337 yards and four touchdowns in his four seasons at Missouri.
What stood out to Finley, however, was Parker’s team-first mentality.
“He hasn’t made a bunch of catches in his career,” Finley said. “But if you talk to anybody on our football team right now, they say, ‘That guy’s someone I want to play with.’ I’ve got chill bumps just talking about him because he doesn’t care if he catches the ball. That’s what makes him special.
“In addition to that, he’s bringing the young guys along. He wants to get those guys involved. He’s extremely smart, he’s extremely intelligent. He comes from a great family. When he entered the portal, I told [OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby], ‘This guy is a special guy, a special player but a special person.’ That’s exactly what coach [Brent] Venables is looking for on this football team.”
He’s bringing that same mentality to the Sooners. He’s not expecting to play a huge role as a pass catcher and is instead focused on where he can help the team.
“Whatever coach Lebby and coach Venables want out of me, I’m here to give it to them,” Parker said. “I’m here to serve the team. The team is first for me. Whether that be zero catches all season and 50 pancakes, I’m fine with that. That makes my day. As long as the team is where we need to be, I’m fine.”
Parker’s addition also helps bring depth to the Sooners’ tight end position with the departure of Jeremiah Hall to the NFL. He’s been learning under veteran Brayden Willis during spring practices, which has been a key part of his acclimation to the team.
“Getting here, it was obvious to see that every player loves Brayden Willis,” Parker said. “Every coach loves Brayden Willis. So he kind of took me under his wing and I accepted this role humbly. I didn’t come in expecting to be a starter. I came in knowing who Brayden Willis was, knowing what he was about and being willing to learn from his game and take a piece from his game to make myself better. So he’s been absolutely incredible for me and my game.”
Entering his final season in a new environment, Parker’s ready to add value to the Sooners any way he can.
“For me personally, I would say I just love doing what the team wants me to do.”