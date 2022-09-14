Oklahoma's future football schedules received a bit of a shake up Wednesday.
The Sooners announced that their non-conference home-and-home series with Georgia and Tennessee will not be played due to the program's impending move to the Southeastern Conference. The Sooners were originally scheduled to play Georgia at home in 2023 and on the road in 2027, while Tennessee was scheduled to host the Sooners in 2024.
The games are off, at the direction of the SEC, because the second matchup in both series was scheduled to take place after the Sooners join the conference in 2025. The move will not allow the involved teams to "fulfill their respective contractual non-conference home-and-home appearance obligations," per a press release.
The Sooners will now play both Georgia and Tennessee as part of the regular conference rotation once they join the conference by no later than 2025.
The Sooners were set to host Tennessee in 2020 as a non-conference game but it was canceled due to COVID-19. The teams were originally expected to make up the Norman game in the future.
In lieu of the non-conference series with Georgia, the Sooners also announced Wednesday that a home-and-home series with SMU has been scheduled. The Sooners will host the Mustangs on Sept. 9, 2023 before playing them on the road on Sept. 11, 2027.
“We recognize the original excitement in hosting Georgia next season and traveling to Knoxville in 2024, and the short-term disappointment this news may bring, but the circumstances obviously dictated a change in our schedules,” OU Vice President and Athletics Director Joe Castiglione said. “The good news is that future SEC schedules will provide a reasonable rotation whereby Georgia and Tennessee come to Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, and we will also play on those great campuses."
Oklahoma is working on replacing the home-and-home series with Tennessee and will announce it at a later date, per a press release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.