Jadon Haselwood will have a new home next season.
The redshirt sophomore receiver announced via Twitter that he is transferring to Arkansas.
Done deal let’s get it! #WPS 🐗 pic.twitter.com/GUzOpisNKx— Jadon Haselwood 🎱 (@jadon_haselwood) December 5, 2021
Haselwood landed at Oklahoma in 2019 as the No. 1 receiver and the No. 4 overall recruit in the 2019 class, per 247Sports. He played in 13 of 14 games and caught 19 passes for 272 yards and a touchdown.
He missed most of the 2020 season with injuries, but bounced back this year. He was first on the team in receptions (39), second in receiving yards (399) and also added four touchdowns.
He finished his OU career with 62 catches for 736 yards and seven TDs.