While Oklahoma secured a big win with Dillon Gabriel's return Thursday, they suffered a big loss Friday.
Sooners receiver Marvin Mims announced Friday that he is declaring for the NFL Draft and will not return to Norman for his senior season.
Thank you Oklahoma ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6MOEzsmXDS— Marvin Mims Jr. (@marvindmims) January 6, 2023
"Sooner Nation, thank you for making a 17-year-old boy's dreams come true!" Mims said in a statement via Twitter. "The endless support and love will never be taken for granted. Y'all made me realize what being a Sooner truly means. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!"
In three seasons with the Sooners, Mims recorded 123 catches for 2,398 yards and 20 touchdowns. He led the Sooners in receiving yards each of the past three seasons, and he leaves with the eighth-most receiving yards in program history.
Mims had by far the best season of his career this fall, finishing with career highs in receptions (53) and yards (1,083). Both marks led the team.
His departure leaves a big hole in the Sooners' receiving corps, which also lost Theo Wease via the NCAA Transfer Portal last month. OU tight end Brayden Willis, who finished second in receptions and yards, is also departing for the NFL Draft.
Drake Stoops (39 receptions, 393 yards) and Jalil Farooq (37 receptions, 466 yards) will now be atop the depth chart at wide receiver entering next season.
