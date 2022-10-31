After losing three straight games to open Big 12 play, Oklahoma has now secured back-to-back wins.
The Sooners built on their 10-point victory over Kansas with a 27-13 win at Iowa State in Ames, Iowa Saturday. The offense struggled at times, but the defense and special teams had standout performances.
Here’s a look at how the Sooners fared in key areas:
Run offense: B
Considering how elite the Cyclones have been at defending the run, it was a solid performance by the Sooners’ ball carriers.
Despite facing a defense that limited opponents to 101 rushing yards and a 3.3-per-carry average coming into the game, the Sooners finished with 182 rushing yards while averaging 3.9 yards per carry. Eric Gray led the way with 101 yards on 20 carries and a touchdown, recording his fifth performance with 100 yards or more this season.
Marcus Major (12 carries, 29 yards) couldn’t find much of a rhythm in his first meaningful minutes since the TCU game, but receivers Jalil Farooq (2 carries, 26 yards) and Gavin Freeman (3 carries, 16 yards) found room to run.
It wasn’t the Sooners’ best performance this season, but they found some decent success on the ground.
Passing offense: C+
Dillon Gabriel was having a modest day before he made his best play of the game.
Facing a blitz from the Cyclones’ defense, Gabriel eluded the pressure and found a wide open Farooq down the right sidelines. Farooq caught the pass and had room to run for a 41-yard score.
The score was the Sooners’ longest play from scrimmage and pushed the lead to 14 points.
Gabriel (15-of-26 passing, 148 yards, one touchdown) didn’t have a ton of success outside of that play, but the Cyclones have been stout against the pass. The biggest positive for the Sooners was their lack of turnovers, particularly in the passing game.
Rushing defense: B+
The Sooners hadn’t been particularly effective at stopping the run entering Saturday’s game, though they had a chance to limit a Cyclone offense that has struggled on the ground.
At halftime, the Cyclones had nine rushing attempts for 12 yards.
They found more success in the second half, but the Sooners still held them to 66 carries on 27 yards (2.4 yards per carry) and zero touchdowns. 28 of those yards came on a fourth-quarter scramble from ISU quarterback Hunter Dekkers.
The Sooners also added seven tackles for loss.
Passing defense: B+
Dekkers’ raw numbers reflect a solid outing: 312 yards on 37-of-57 passing and a touchdown.
But the Sooners made enough plays when it counted. They intercepted three of Dekkers’ passes, including a pick by Danny Stutsman that set up the game-sealing touchdown by Gray late in the fourth quarter.
The Sooners also limited ISU standout receiver Zavier Hutchinson to 10 catches for just 72 yards, his lowest output of the season.
Dekkers found some success through the air, but the Sooners kept him from beating them.
Special teams: A+
It was the difference in the game.
The highlight was Zach Schmit’s two-yard touchdown reception on a fake field goal attempt in the second quarter, but it didn’t stop there. Schmit also made both of his field goals and made all three of his extra points.
OU punter Michael Turk, who threw the pass to Schmit, had his own significant performance, averaging 49.3 yards on his six punts. Two of them went for 60 yards or more. Prior to Stutsman’s interception, the Cyclones were forced to start their drive at the two-yard line thanks to a 61-yard punt from Turk.
Turk was named the Big 12 Co-Special Teams Player of the Week Monday for his performance.
Other notes
Kickoff times set: The Sooners’ game against Baylor Saturday will kickoff at 2 p.m. at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The game will be broadcast online at ESPN+ for the second time this season.
The Sooners’ road game at West Virginia on Nov. 12 will kickoff at 11 a.m.
