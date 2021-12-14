Spencer Rattler and Austin Stogner are transferring to USC.
No, not that USC.
The OU quarterback/tight end duo announced on Twitter Monday night that they are headed to South Carolina. There, they will be playing for head coach Shane Beamer, who was on staff at OU from 2018-2020.
Rattler announced his decision just minutes before Stogner.
Excited for the next chapter!
Let's roll!!
Both players entered the transfer portal last month shortly after news broke that former OU coach Lincoln Riley had accepted the head coaching position at the University of Southern California.
Stogner became a favorite target of Rattler's during last season. Despite only playing eight games, Stogner caught 26 passes for 422 yards and three touchdowns.
Rattler arrived in Norman as the No. 1 overall quarterback of the 2019 class. He redshirted his freshman season and played backup quarterback to Jalen Hurts before winning the starting quarterback job prior to the 2020 season.
He struggled his first three games but eventually established himself as one of the nation's top quarterbacks, finishing the season with 3,031 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, seven interceptions while completing 68 percent of his passes.
Rattler came into the season as the Sooners' starting quarterback and a preseason favorite for the Heisman Trophy. But he struggled to build on his play to end last season, throwing 10 touchdowns to five interceptions in the team's first six games.
After committing his second turnover against Texas on Oct. 9, Rattler was benched by Riley for Caleb Williams. He replaced Williams briefly against Baylor on Nov. 13 but otherwise remained the backup quarterback the rest of the way.
Rattler finished the season with 1483 passing yards and 11 touchdowns while completing 75 percent of his passes, which ranks second nationally.
Stogner had his moments for the Sooners' this season. He caught a touchdown in the first half against Oklahoma State last month that tied the game at 14-14, and he caught his first touchdown of the season in Oklahoma's 16-13 win over West Virginia.
But he never found a consistent rhythm in the Sooners' offense, recording just 14 receptions for 166 yards and three touchdowns.
Rattler and Stogner are the latest offensive players to transfer out of Oklahoma since Riley's departure. Jadon Haselwood transferred to Arkansas earlier this month.