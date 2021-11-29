The fallout from OU coach Lincoln Riley's departure continues to grow.
Sooners' quarterback announced via Twitter that he is entering the transfer portal and will be leaving the program.
November 29, 2021
In a message to "Sooner Nation", Rattler thanked OU fans for their support.
"Thank you for allowing me to be a student-athlete at this prestigious institution," Rattler's tweet read. "Thank you to every teammate and coach these last three seasons. We won several games together and made memories that I will cherish forever."
Rattler came to OU in 2019 and redshirted his freshman season. He started at quarterback last season and led the Sooners to a 9-2 record and a win in the Sugar Bowl.
He was a Heisman Trophy favorite entering this season and started at quarterback for six games before he was benched for freshman quarterback Caleb Williams.
He finished his Sooners' tenure with career marks of 3,031 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, seven interceptions and completed 68 percent of his passes