Oklahoma came out strong at the Red River rivalry, putting together a couple of scoring drives to a take an early 10-point lead in what would later became a 53-48 quadruple overtime victory.
By the time it was over, it was easy to forget all the drama that played out in the second quarter.
It was late in the first frame when Sooner quarterback Spencer Rattler failed to see lurking Longhorn linebacker DeMar Overshown, who picked him off, leading to Texas’ first points of the game, a 34-yard field goal from Cameron Dicker.
Then, the Sooners’ first drive of the second quarter lasted just three plays, when Rattler, in the midst of being sacked for a 10-yard loss, had the ball popped from his grasp by Texas’ T’Vondre Sweat and recovered by Texas’ Juwan Mitchell.
Riley’s response to his quarterback's turnovers was to put back-up Tanner Mordecai into the game for the rest of the first half.
The Sooners did not score points under Mordecai’s direction, but they did not turn it over either.
“I felt like Tanner would go play well, and I also felt like it would help Spencer take a step back for a minute and kind of see the whole thing and settle down.”
Rattler was surprised by the move in the moment, but said Riley soon told him, “Just take a breather, you’ll get back in there.”
“My arm was bugging me, too … I think all of us, just early, the first couple of drives, our emotions were into it, we weren’t focused like we should have been,” Rattler said. “I feel like after we just all settled in, we were playing really good football.”
That’s what happened in the third quarter, when Rattler responded by completing 8 of 10 tosses for 69 yards. He didn’t throw a touchdown pass in the frame, but he led a pair of touchdown drives.
“He got hot and we started playing pretty well,” Riley said.
The break appeared to suit the redshirt freshman quarterback.
“It was a good learning experience,” Rattler said. “I got a chance to sit back for a second, catch my breath and get back into the game … I just wanted to sit back, kind of get a breath of fresh air, see everything and that definitely helped.”
The Sooners may have been trying to outlast the Longhorns in the fourth quarter, punting four times, while Rattler attempted just four passes, completing two; one of his incompletions was a drop from Austin Stogner that, had it been caught, would have gained the Sooners a first down and put the game away.
That left Rattler to deliver the Sooners in overtime, which he did, completing 5 of 7 passes for 71 yards, including the game-winning touchdown, a 25-yard hook-up with Drake Stoops.
In the third extra session, suffering would-be touchdown drops from Stogner and Charleston Rambo, Rattler kept the Sooners going, converting a fourth-down-and-half-yard quarterback sneak for his second rushing touchdown of the season.
Al told, through four quarters and four overtimes, Rattler finished 23 of 35 for 209 yards, delivering three for touchdowns and suffering one interception.
“He’s a guy that’s going to take any setbacks or any failures and he’s going to learn from them,” Riley said. “He’s not going to let them discourage him. He has that way about him.”
