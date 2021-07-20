The preseason hype around Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler continues to grow.
Rattler was named as one of 30 finalists for the Davey O'Brien watch list Tuesday. The award is given annually to the most outstanding quarterback in college football.
Rattler was joined by OSU's Spencer Sanders, TCU's Matt Duggan and Iowa State's Brock Purdy as Big 12 quarterbacks named to the watch list.
This marks the second time Rattler has been named to the award's watch list.
The watch list for the Doak Walker award, given to the nation's top running back, is expected to be announced Wednesday.