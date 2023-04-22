Kyler Murray isn’t the type of person to get too emotional about personal achievements, but he admits the moment almost got to him.
The Heisman-winning quarterback also isn’t the type of person to give passionate, emotional speeches. Regardless, there he was on Saturday afternoon at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
With a microphone in hand, Murray, sporting a crimson Oklahoma hoodie, gave a speech that seemed both honest and quintessentially Kyler Murray.
“Listen, I’m going to keep it short and simple,” Murray said to a crowd of 50,409 Sooner fans. “This place means the world to me. I was telling my buddy last night, I had a rocky start to my college career — I chose the wrong school.”
It was a sentiment Murray repeated in interviews and speeches throughout the weekend. The often quiet and reserved quarterback spoke passionately about the impact transferring has in his career.
A highly-regarded high school recruit, Murray played one season at Texas A&M before transferring to Oklahoma. He was then forced to sit out a season due to the NCAA’s transfer rules at the time.
Murray was selected ninth overall in the 2018 MLB Draft, but opted to stay at Oklahoma to play one more season of college football.
The rest is history — Murray exploded onto the scene as one of the top players in the country, throwing and running for over 5,000 yards and 54 touchdowns, en route to winning the program’s seventh Heisman Trophy and second in a row.
Murray said his biggest regret from his college days was not getting another season with the program.
“Special deal,” Murray said in a press conference after the game. “I tell people, I envisioned winning a Heisman, but to do it, then be received this way by the whole town, city, school, teammates. The recognition, it was a surreal moment, special for me and my family. It was a special deal.”
A bronze statue was unveiled before Saturday’s spring game depicting Murray with an arm cocked back, ready to heave a football down the field.
Murray’s statue completes the Sooners’ Heisman Park, which is located on the east side of the stadium.
“Yeah, it was tough,” Murray said about choosing the statue’s pose. “They sent a whole camera roll of pictures, ever since I touched the field. So there was thousands of pictures for me to look through. There was a couple of running, a couple throwing. I picked throwing, just because of the position. I think I picked the right one.”
