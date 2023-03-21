It was clear coming into last season that Oklahoma was going to be relying on Danny Stutsman to step into a larger role as a sophomore.
Stutsman had already played in 10 games as a freshman, posting 38 tackles and two forced fumbles. Still, it was a lot to ask a young linebacker to step into a starting role while learning a new defense under then-first-year head coach Brent Venables.
The Sooners did have experienced players that Stutsman could lean on as on-field mentors in DaShaun White and David Ugwoegbu. Despite the team's defensive struggles, Stutsman would go on to lead the conference in tackles (126) as a sophomore with 10.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions.
Now White and Ugwoegbu have graduated and Stutsman will become the leader of a linebacking group that’s going to be in a similar situation that Stutsman was a year ago.
“He went through it,” OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof said at Tuesday’s spring practice. “He played as a young guy, he played almost 1,000 snaps last year. That’s a lot.
“But at the same time, this year he’s going to be so much better off because of it. And when the young guys are going through the mud, and everybody goes through the mud, but when they’re going through the deep mud, he can say: ‘Hey, I’ve been there, this what it’s going to look like if you keep doing this, this and this.’ And as a peer and as a guy that young guys see as a leader, that means a lot.”
Sophomore Jaren Kanak is in a similar position Stutsman was a year ago. As a true freshman, Kanak showed flashes of his potential in the Sooners win over Nebraska, finishing with a team-high 10 tackles, a forced fumble and a quarterback hurry.
Kanak ended up playing in all 13 games last season and was a four-star prospect from Hays, Kan.
“Jaren’s years ahead of where I was when I look back at it,” Stutsman said. “He has that work ethic. He’s still young, he has a lot to learn, but he keeps his head up. He’s a hard working dude and we’re always pushing each other. We kind of go back and forth and we’re always competing.”
Oklahoma brought in sophomore linebacker Dasan McCullough through the transfer portal from Indiana. A consensus four-star prospect out of high school, McCullough started four games last year for the Hoosiers and had 49 tackles with four sacks and three quarterback hurries.
Justin Harrington gives the Sooners’ linebackers another veteran presence and is expected to step into the cheetah position, which White occupied last season. Kobie McKinzie took a redshirt season last year and could find opportunities for playing time this season.
Phil Picciotti was a four-star prospect from IMG Academy and Kip Lewis saw five games last season as a freshman.
“It’s going to be hard man,” Stutsman said about the younger players. “Spring football’s not easy. Just keep your head up and just keep taking those steps forward.”
The Sooners struggled defensively throughout the season, finishing 122nd in total defense, 106th in rushing defense and 119th in passing yards allowed per game. Stutsman said the team needs to be more physical in order to improve on last season.
“You fix it every day in practice,” Stutsman said. “Those guys that are leaders need to step up and demand it out of those guys. Kobe Bryant went to practice every day and he pushed everyone else.”
