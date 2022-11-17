Even in a disappointing season in the debut of Oklahoma’s new defensive scheme, there have been moments where the future of the unit looks bright.
Last weekend against West Virginia, almost all of those moments came in the first half. The first came on the Mountaineers' first drive of the game, when Danny Stutsman picked off JT Daniels’ pass on the OU 46-yard line.
In addition to the interception, the sophomore linebacker came away with seven of his game-high 14 tackles in the first quarter alone. Oklahoma’s defense was aggressive and getting in the backfield in the first half and Stutsman was leading the charge.
That’s what coaches and players had envisioned when speaking highly of Stutsman throughout the offseason. After playing in a more limited role as a true freshman last season, Stutsman was widely regarded as a future leader of OU head coach Brent Venables’ defense.
And despite the Sooners’ struggles defensively this season (last in the Big 12 in rushing defense, seventh in total defense), the former four-star line backer has shown huge potential.
“Well, Danny leads the Big 12 in tackles per game (92),” Venables said. “So that's pretty good, right? I know some people think he stinks. But I'm pretty proud of him. He's gotten better. Like all growth patterns for young players, there's gonna be some ebbs and flows. But I'm telling you, he's on his way to being an outstanding player.”
Stutsman is currently on pace to exceed 100 tackles on the season after registering 38 as a freshman. He now has double-digit tackles in the last two games, a feat he has accomplished five times in nine games this season.
Nine of those tackles have been for a loss and two have come by way of a quarterback sack.
It hasn’t always been perfect, nothing really has been for the Sooners’ defense this season, but Stutsman was expected to need time to continue to grow and adapt to the college game as a young linebacker. The unexpected part has been how much the Sooners’ defense has needed Stutsman to come up with big plays time and time again.
“If we were a little more detailed with some of our young guys he wouldn’t have to play as much,” Venables said. “I think he played 90 snaps last week. Plus give or take six to eight special team snaps. So you know, late in the game, he's not going to be nearly as strong and good as he would be earlier in the game.”
Fellow linebacker David Ugwoegbu has also been taking on a bigger load this season and he has already registered more than twice the number of tackles he had last season. His 84 tackles this season ranks fourth in the Big 12 this season.
DaShaun White has taken a step forward this season as well, but both he and Ugwoegbu aren’t expected to be around after this season.
With the Sooners struggling just to qualify for the postseason, the coaching staff is continuing to evaluate their young talent for the future.
“I like what I'm seeing from the young guys that are behind them,” Venables said about the linebackers. “(Justin) Harrington is working at (the cheetah position) as well. And then we got (Jaren) Kanak working in there at Mike, and Kobie (McKinzie), Kobie’s has been working a little more scout team. But Kobie has really made improvement fundamentally.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.