299
The story of the game: OU’s performance in the first quarter. The Sooners had 299 yards of offense in the first quarter, their largest total in a first quarter in program history. It’s also the second most of any quarter in program history (312).
12
Despite a hot start, OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel really struggled. From the end of the second quarter until his three-yard completion to Eric Gray early in the fourth quarter, Gabriel threw 12 straight incompletions. That pass to Gray was his only completion of his 11 second-half attempts.
6
The number of sacks the Sooners’ defense recorded. That not only ties the most they’ve had in a game this season — that’s more than they had in the five games combined heading into Saturday’s game.
22:22
The Sooners’ total time of possession against the Cowboys. That’s their second lowest in a game this season. They also held the ball just 10 minutes in the second half, and none of those drives lasted longer than 1:27.
175
The Sooners ran the ball 34 times for 175 yards, the fifth time they’ve hit that yardage mark in their last six games. Gray led the way with 90 rushing yards and a touchdown.
